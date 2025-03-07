NORMA Group Unveils Ambitious 2025 Plan with Board's Approval.

NORMA Group SE's Management Board approved guidance for the 2025 financial year on March 7, 2025.

The guidance includes the water management business, which is intended for sale, and is subject to uncertainties related to transaction costs and extraordinary expenses.

Expected transaction costs for the sale of the water management business are around EUR 20 million.

Group Sales are projected to be between EUR 1.1 billion and EUR 1.2 billion, which is below market consensus of EUR 1.198 billion.

The adjusted EBIT margin is estimated to be around 6% to 8%, lower than the consensus of 8.4%.

The full outlook report will be published in the Annual Report 2024 on March 31, 2025.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,920EUR and was down -2,39 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,320EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.648,09PKT (-0,36 %).





