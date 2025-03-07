Goa Shines at ITB Berlin 2025, Wins Prestigious PATWA International Travel Awards

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Goa won the 'Destination of the Year - India' award in

The Goa Tourism stall at ITB Berlin 2025 was inaugurated by His ExcellencyAmbassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of ahigh-level delegation led by Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government ofGoa, Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, Goa Tourism Development Corporation(GTDC), Mr. Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director of Tourism, Government of Goa,and key stakeholders from the tourism industry.The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of Goa's dynamic participation atITB Berlin 2025, where the state highlighted its commitment to regenerativetourism-a forward-thinking approach that emphasizes sustainability, communityengagement, and the preservation of Goa's rich cultural and natural heritage.The stall, designed to reflect Goa's architectural heritage, featured elementssuch as stained-glass windows, traditional Azulejos tiles, and intricatelydesigned pillars, creating an immersive experience for visitors.The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 received an enthusiastic response onDay 1, attracting significant interest from global travel trade professionalsand visitors. Showcasing Goa's diverse tourism offerings-including its sceniclandscapes, rich cultural heritage, and evolving sustainable tourisminitiatives-the pavilion highlighted the state's commitment to responsible andimmersive travel experiences.Talking about the award and Goa Tourism's participation at ITB Berlin, Hon'bleTourism Minister, Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte , said, "This recognition on a globalplatform highlights our commitment to responsible and innovative tourism. Goacontinues to evolve as a world-class destination, offering sustainable,high-value tourism experiences, while preserving its rich heritage and naturalbeauty. The success of ITB reflects Goa's growing appeal among global travellersand industry leaders, with an overwhelming response to the state's unique blendof culture, nature, and regenerative tourism initiatives."Speaking at the event, Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa ,emphasized the state's vision for regenerative tourism. "Goa is not just aboutsun, sand, and sea. We are committed to promoting tourism that regenerates andenriches our environment, culture, and communities. Our presence at ITB Berlin2025 is a testament to our efforts to showcase Goa as a sustainable and holisticdestination," he said.Goa's focus on regenerative tourism aligns with the global shift towardssustainable travel. The state's unique blend of natural beauty, culturalheritage, and community-driven tourism makes it a standout destination fortravellers seeking meaningful experiences.The Goa Tourism stall was a major attraction at ITB Berlin 2025, offeringvisitors a glimpse into the state's rich architectural heritage and culturaldiversity. The stall's design incorporated traditional elements such as Azulejostiles and intricately designed pillars, reflecting Goa's Portuguese-inspiredarchitecture. Additionally, a dedicated VR zone allowed visitors to virtuallyexplore Goa's lush hinterlands, wildlife sanctuaries, heritage sites, andvibrant festivals, providing a taste of the state's multifaceted charm.