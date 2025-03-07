    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Goa Shines at ITB Berlin 2025, Wins Prestigious PATWA International Travel Awards

    Goa Tourism made a remarkable impression at ITB Berlin 2025, the world's premier
    travel trade show, with a focus on regenerative tourism and showcasing Goa
    beyond its iconic beaches. The state's participation was further elevated by
    prestigious recognitions at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025, where
    Goa won the 'Destination of the Year, India' award under the Destinations
    Category. Additionally, Hon'ble Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte,
    was honoured with Tourism Minister of the Year - India, award for his
    outstanding leadership and governance in advancing Goa's tourism sector,
    reinforcing Goa's leadership in tourism development.

    The Goa Tourism stall at ITB Berlin 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency
    Ambassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of a
    high-level delegation led by Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of
    Goa, Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, Goa Tourism Development Corporation
    (GTDC), Mr. Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director of Tourism, Government of Goa,
    and key stakeholders from the tourism industry.

    The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of Goa's dynamic participation at
    ITB Berlin 2025, where the state highlighted its commitment to regenerative
    tourism-a forward-thinking approach that emphasizes sustainability, community
    engagement, and the preservation of Goa's rich cultural and natural heritage.
    The stall, designed to reflect Goa's architectural heritage, featured elements
    such as stained-glass windows, traditional Azulejos tiles, and intricately
    designed pillars, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

    The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 received an enthusiastic response on
    Day 1, attracting significant interest from global travel trade professionals
    and visitors. Showcasing Goa's diverse tourism offerings-including its scenic
    landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and evolving sustainable tourism
    initiatives-the pavilion highlighted the state's commitment to responsible and
    immersive travel experiences.

    Talking about the award and Goa Tourism's participation at ITB Berlin, Hon'ble
    Tourism Minister, Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte , said, "This recognition on a global
    platform highlights our commitment to responsible and innovative tourism. Goa
    continues to evolve as a world-class destination, offering sustainable,
    high-value tourism experiences, while preserving its rich heritage and natural
    beauty. The success of ITB reflects Goa's growing appeal among global travellers
    and industry leaders, with an overwhelming response to the state's unique blend
    of culture, nature, and regenerative tourism initiatives."

    Speaking at the event, Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa ,
    emphasized the state's vision for regenerative tourism. "Goa is not just about
    sun, sand, and sea. We are committed to promoting tourism that regenerates and
    enriches our environment, culture, and communities. Our presence at ITB Berlin
    2025 is a testament to our efforts to showcase Goa as a sustainable and holistic
    destination," he said.

    Goa's focus on regenerative tourism aligns with the global shift towards
    sustainable travel. The state's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural
    heritage, and community-driven tourism makes it a standout destination for
    travellers seeking meaningful experiences.

    The Goa Tourism stall was a major attraction at ITB Berlin 2025, offering
    visitors a glimpse into the state's rich architectural heritage and cultural
    diversity. The stall's design incorporated traditional elements such as Azulejos
    tiles and intricately designed pillars, reflecting Goa's Portuguese-inspired
    architecture. Additionally, a dedicated VR zone allowed visitors to virtually
    explore Goa's lush hinterlands, wildlife sanctuaries, heritage sites, and
    vibrant festivals, providing a taste of the state's multifaceted charm.

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636650/Goa_Tourism_ITB_Berlin_2025.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pres
    semitteilungen/goa-shines-at-itb-berlin-2025-wins-prestigious-patwa-internationa
    l-travel-awards-302395660.html

    Contact:

    Abhijit Joshi | abhijit@conceptpr.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178922/5986150
    OTS: Goa Tourism




