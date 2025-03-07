Goa Shines at ITB Berlin 2025, Wins Prestigious PATWA International Travel Awards
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Goa won the 'Destination of the Year - India' award in
the Destinations category. Hon'ble Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan A.
Khaunte, was honoured with the 'Tourism Minister of the Year - India' award.
Goa Tourism made a remarkable impression at ITB Berlin 2025, the world's premier
travel trade show, with a focus on regenerative tourism and showcasing Goa
beyond its iconic beaches. The state's participation was further elevated by
prestigious recognitions at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025, where
Goa won the 'Destination of the Year, India' award under the Destinations
Category. Additionally, Hon'ble Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte,
was honoured with Tourism Minister of the Year - India, award for his
outstanding leadership and governance in advancing Goa's tourism sector,
reinforcing Goa's leadership in tourism development.
The Goa Tourism stall at ITB Berlin 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency
Ambassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of a
high-level delegation led by Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of
Goa, Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, Goa Tourism Development Corporation
(GTDC), Mr. Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director of Tourism, Government of Goa,
and key stakeholders from the tourism industry.
The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of Goa's dynamic participation at
ITB Berlin 2025, where the state highlighted its commitment to regenerative
tourism-a forward-thinking approach that emphasizes sustainability, community
engagement, and the preservation of Goa's rich cultural and natural heritage.
The stall, designed to reflect Goa's architectural heritage, featured elements
such as stained-glass windows, traditional Azulejos tiles, and intricately
designed pillars, creating an immersive experience for visitors.
The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 received an enthusiastic response on
Day 1, attracting significant interest from global travel trade professionals
and visitors. Showcasing Goa's diverse tourism offerings-including its scenic
landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and evolving sustainable tourism
initiatives-the pavilion highlighted the state's commitment to responsible and
immersive travel experiences.
Talking about the award and Goa Tourism's participation at ITB Berlin, Hon'ble
Tourism Minister, Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte , said, "This recognition on a global
platform highlights our commitment to responsible and innovative tourism. Goa
continues to evolve as a world-class destination, offering sustainable,
high-value tourism experiences, while preserving its rich heritage and natural
beauty. The success of ITB reflects Goa's growing appeal among global travellers
and industry leaders, with an overwhelming response to the state's unique blend
of culture, nature, and regenerative tourism initiatives."
Speaking at the event, Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa ,
emphasized the state's vision for regenerative tourism. "Goa is not just about
sun, sand, and sea. We are committed to promoting tourism that regenerates and
enriches our environment, culture, and communities. Our presence at ITB Berlin
2025 is a testament to our efforts to showcase Goa as a sustainable and holistic
destination," he said.
Goa's focus on regenerative tourism aligns with the global shift towards
sustainable travel. The state's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural
heritage, and community-driven tourism makes it a standout destination for
travellers seeking meaningful experiences.
The Goa Tourism stall was a major attraction at ITB Berlin 2025, offering
visitors a glimpse into the state's rich architectural heritage and cultural
diversity. The stall's design incorporated traditional elements such as Azulejos
tiles and intricately designed pillars, reflecting Goa's Portuguese-inspired
architecture. Additionally, a dedicated VR zone allowed visitors to virtually
explore Goa's lush hinterlands, wildlife sanctuaries, heritage sites, and
vibrant festivals, providing a taste of the state's multifaceted charm.
