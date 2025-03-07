Porsche Holding SE Faces €20B Loss in 2024 from Impairments

Porsche Automobil Holding SE expects a group result after tax for fiscal year 2024 to be approximately minus 20.0 billion euros due to non-cash effective impairments.

The impairment of Porsche SE’s investment in Volkswagen AG is minus 19.9 billion euros, while the impairment for Porsche AG is minus 3.4 billion euros.

The annual financial statements show an impairment of minus 2.9 billion euros for Porsche AG, leading to an expected annual loss of approximately minus 1.5 billion euros.

The impairment losses are non-cash effective, and the net debt of Porsche SE Group is expected to be around 5.2 billion euros as of December 31, 2024.

The Management Board anticipates that a dividend will still be distributed for the fiscal year 2024.

Porsche SE’s annual report for fiscal year 2024 is expected to be published on March 26, 2025.

The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 39,11EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.149,00PKT (-0,48 %).





