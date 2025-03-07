Brockhaus Technologies: 2024 Revenue Hits €205M, EBITDA at €66M!

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue for 2024 at €205 million, a 10% increase compared to 2023, but 7% below forecast.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is €66 million, reflecting a 7% increase from 2023, yet 17% below the forecast.

The revenue growth is attributed to organic growth, with 2023 revenue being €187 million.

Key challenges included ramp-up difficulties with the new second-hand bicycle platform, Bike2Future, and customer-driven delivery delays at IHSE.

The company has revised its mid-term outlook for fiscal year 2025 and will provide a specific forecast in March 2025.

The 2024 annual report will be released on March 28, 2025, along with an earnings call scheduled for the same day.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 21,700EUR and was down -7,46 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,14 % since publication.






