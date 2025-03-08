DeFi Technologies erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Schweizer Firma für künstliche Intelligenz und Vermögensverwaltung Neuronomics AG
Toronto, 8. März 2025 (ots/PRNewswire) -
- DeFi Technologies erhöht seine Beteiligung an der Neuronomics AG auf 52,5 % :
DeFi Technologies erwirbt eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Neuronomics AG,
einem Schweizer Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das sich auf künstliche
Intelligenz und computergestützte Neurowissenschaften spezialisiert hat.
- Strategische Expansion in Vermögensverwaltung und Trading : Diese Akquisition
stärkt die Fähigkeiten von DeFi Technologies in den Bereichen künstliche
Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading und diversifiziert die
Ertragsströme, während sie gleichzeitig DeFi Alpha, den spezialisierten
Arbitrage-Trading-Desk des Unternehmens, ergänzt.
- Technologische Innovation und herausragende Leistungen : Neuronomics setzt
fortschrittliche, modellgesteuerte quantitative Strategien ein, die eine
außergewöhnliche risikobereinigte Performance erzielt haben. Indem Neuronomics
die Benchmarks deutlich übertrifft, positioniert sich DeFi Technologies für
ein anhaltendes Wachstum im Vermögensverwaltungssektor und dem breiteren
Kryptowährungsmarkt.
DeFi Technologies Inc. (das " Unternehmen " oder " DeFi Technologies ") (CBOE
CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), ein Finanztechnologieunternehmen, das
Pionierarbeit bei der Konvergenz traditioneller Kapitalmärkte mit der Welt der
dezentralen Finanzen (" DeFi ") leistet, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es
seine Beteiligung an Neuronomics AG (" Neuronomics "), einem Schweizer
Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das auf künstliche Intelligenz und
modellgesteuerte quantitative Handelsstrategien spezialisiert ist, auf 52,5 %
erhöht hat (die " Akquisition ").
Frühere Investitionen und strategische Expansion von DeFi Technologies
Diese Akquisition folgt auf die frühere Zeichnung von DeFi Technologies bei
einer Kapitalerhöhung von Neuronomics, bei der das Unternehmen einen Anteil von
10 % erwarb. Der Erwerb der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Neuronomics steht im
Einklang mit der Strategie von DeFi Technologies, seine Präsenz in den Bereichen
künstliche Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading auszubauen und
gleichzeitig seine Einnahmequellen zu diversifizieren. Diese strategische
Akquisition ergänzt die bestehenden Initiativen von DeFi Technologies,
einschließlich des DeFi Alpha Arbitrage-Trading-Desk, der von Neuronomics'
technologischer Expertise und Marktkenntnissen profitieren wird.
Strategische Akquisition zur Erweiterung der Leistungsfähigkeiten
Das in der Schweiz gegründete Unternehmen Neuronomics hat sich durch die
Entwicklung fortschrittlicher quantitativer Handelsstrategien auf der Grundlage
- DeFi Technologies erhöht seine Beteiligung an der Neuronomics AG auf 52,5 % :
DeFi Technologies erwirbt eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Neuronomics AG,
einem Schweizer Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das sich auf künstliche
Intelligenz und computergestützte Neurowissenschaften spezialisiert hat.
- Strategische Expansion in Vermögensverwaltung und Trading : Diese Akquisition
stärkt die Fähigkeiten von DeFi Technologies in den Bereichen künstliche
Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading und diversifiziert die
Ertragsströme, während sie gleichzeitig DeFi Alpha, den spezialisierten
Arbitrage-Trading-Desk des Unternehmens, ergänzt.
- Technologische Innovation und herausragende Leistungen : Neuronomics setzt
fortschrittliche, modellgesteuerte quantitative Strategien ein, die eine
außergewöhnliche risikobereinigte Performance erzielt haben. Indem Neuronomics
die Benchmarks deutlich übertrifft, positioniert sich DeFi Technologies für
ein anhaltendes Wachstum im Vermögensverwaltungssektor und dem breiteren
Kryptowährungsmarkt.
DeFi Technologies Inc. (das " Unternehmen " oder " DeFi Technologies ") (CBOE
CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), ein Finanztechnologieunternehmen, das
Pionierarbeit bei der Konvergenz traditioneller Kapitalmärkte mit der Welt der
dezentralen Finanzen (" DeFi ") leistet, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es
seine Beteiligung an Neuronomics AG (" Neuronomics "), einem Schweizer
Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das auf künstliche Intelligenz und
modellgesteuerte quantitative Handelsstrategien spezialisiert ist, auf 52,5 %
erhöht hat (die " Akquisition ").
Frühere Investitionen und strategische Expansion von DeFi Technologies
Diese Akquisition folgt auf die frühere Zeichnung von DeFi Technologies bei
einer Kapitalerhöhung von Neuronomics, bei der das Unternehmen einen Anteil von
10 % erwarb. Der Erwerb der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Neuronomics steht im
Einklang mit der Strategie von DeFi Technologies, seine Präsenz in den Bereichen
künstliche Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading auszubauen und
gleichzeitig seine Einnahmequellen zu diversifizieren. Diese strategische
Akquisition ergänzt die bestehenden Initiativen von DeFi Technologies,
einschließlich des DeFi Alpha Arbitrage-Trading-Desk, der von Neuronomics'
technologischer Expertise und Marktkenntnissen profitieren wird.
Strategische Akquisition zur Erweiterung der Leistungsfähigkeiten
Das in der Schweiz gegründete Unternehmen Neuronomics hat sich durch die
Entwicklung fortschrittlicher quantitativer Handelsstrategien auf der Grundlage
Die besten Community Beiträge zu DeFi Technologies - A3EQD5 - CA2449161025
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu DeFi Technologies vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Magreta schrieb gestern 16:25
DeFi Technologies Acquires Majority Stake in Swiss Artificial Intelligence and Asset Management Firm Neuronomics AGmitdiskutieren »
DeFi Technologies Increases its Stake in Neuronomics AG to 52.5%: DeFi Technologies acquires a majority stake in Neuronomics AG, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in artificial intelligence and computational neurosciences.
Strategic Expansion in Asset Management and Trading: This acquisition strengthens DeFi Technologies' artificial intelligence, asset management and trading capabilities, diversifying revenue streams while complementing DeFi Alpha, the Company’s specialized arbitrage trading desk.
Technological Innovation and Performance Excellence: Neuronomics utilizes advanced model-driven quantitative strategies that have delivered exceptional risk-adjusted performance. By significantly outperforming benchmarks, Neuronomics positions DeFi Technologies for continued growth in the asset management sector and the wider cryptocurrency market.
Toronto - March 7, 2025 - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce announce that it has increased its stake in Neuronomics AG ("Neuronomics"), a Swiss asset management firm specializing in artificial intelligence and model-driven quantitative trading strategies, to 52.5% (the “Acquisition”)
DeFi Technologies' Previous Investment and Strategic Expansion
This Acquisition follows DeFi Technologies’ earlier subscription to a capital increase in Neuronomics, where the Company acquired a 10% stake. The Acquisition of the majority stake in Neuronomics further aligns with DeFi Technologies' strategy to expand its presence in artificial intelligence, asset management and trading sectors while diversifying its revenue streams. This strategic acquisition complements DeFi Technologies’ existing initiatives, including the DeFi Alpha arbitrage trading desk, which will benefit from Neuronomics’ technological expertise and market insights.
Strategic Acquisition to Expand Capabilities
Neuronomics, founded in Switzerland, has established itself as a leader in asset management by developing advanced quantitative trading strategies based on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computational neuroscience. The firm holds an asset management license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”), enabling it to manage and administer financial assets on behalf of clients. Neuronomics’ research-driven approach focuses on two key areas: AI and Computational Neuroscience in Finance.
Artificial Intelligence in Finance
Neuronomics has pioneered the application of advanced AI models in financial settings, delivering AI strategies that outperform market index across all key metrics. The firm’s proprietary AI models combine multiple algorithms to enhance predictive accuracy and reduce model overfitting. Their approach translates AI model outputs into portfolio allocations, optimizing asset distribution to maximize returns while managing risk. Additionally, Neuronomics is at the forefront of customizing Large Language Models (“LLMs”) for predicting asset price developments based on real-time market news. This capability positions Neuronomics to identify emerging investment narratives well ahead of competitors, offering a distinct edge in the market).
Computational Neuroscience in Finance
Neuronomics also explores how human cognitive biases and emotional responses shape financial behavior, uncovering market inefficiencies that traditional strategies often overlook. Through computational neuroscience, Neuronomics models the neuronal processes of traders, identifying predictable market behaviors that result from overreactions or emotional trading. This approach has been particularly successful in the cryptocurrency market, which is highly influenced by emotional decision-making. Since launching their neurofinance-based crypto strategy in July 2020, Neuronomics has consistently delivered high risk-adjusted returns with minimal correlation to traditional markets
Technological Innovation and Performance Excellence
Neuronomics leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer high risk-adjusted returns in the cryptocurrency market. Their latest developed AI-powered quantitative strategy, set to launch with DeFi Technologies, has demonstrated exceptional performance, with forward-testing analysis showing annual returns of 80% and significantly reduced drawdowns and volatility compared to passive market exposure. The AI-driven model removes human bias, enhances consistency, and dynamically adapts to evolving market conditions, ensuring sustained performance even in volatile markets.
These strategies are built on a diversified, long-only crypto portfolio, rebalanced based on advanced AI models that identify market inefficiencies such as momentum and reversal opportunities. The AI-driven approach has consistently outperformed benchmarks like the CCi30 index, achieving a Sharpe Ratio greater than 1, underscoring its superior risk-adjusted returns. Their Neurofin strategy underscores this resilience by generating positive net returns amid a market downturn exceeding 20% over the past month. Neuronomics’ expertise in AI-driven strategies will significantly enhance DeFi Technologies' capabilities, especially as a complement to DeFi Alpha, its specialized arbitrage trading desk, which focuses on identifying and capitalizing on low-risk opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.
Background on Management
Dr. Lorric Ziegler, Partner, brings a strong background in AI and computational neuroscience, with a PhD from EPFL and experience in machine learning and AI applications at prominent Swiss investment firms. Since joining Neuronomics in 2021, Dr. Ziegler has optimized the firm’s IT, asset management, and risk management processes.
Dr. Michael Kometer, Co-Founder and Board Member, holds a PhD from the University of Zurich and is an expert in algorithmic trading and emotional decision-making in finance. His research has been widely cited, and his work integrates neuroscience, AI, and finance to develop cutting-edge investment strategies.
Patrick Schuppli, Partner, manages business operations and relationships at Neuronomics. With a Master’s in Business and Economics from the University of Basel, his expertise in commodity trading and blockchain-based projects has been pivotal in driving business growth.
Gilles Ramstein, AI Scientist, specializes in machine learning and data science. His innovative work in automating financial processes and developing AI-driven strategies has significantly enhanced the firm’s predictive models.
Executive Comments
Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for DeFi Technologies, not only enhancing our position in asset management but also expanding our capabilities in quantitative trading. Neuronomics' expertise in AI and computational neuroscience will complement our existing trading operations, particularly through DeFi Alpha. This acquisition is a natural extension of our growth strategy, which focuses on diversifying revenue streams, strengthening our trading desk, and enhancing our technological expertise in both traditional and decentralized finance markets.”
Michael Kometer, Co-Founder of Neuronomics, added: "Partnering with DeFi Technologies presents a unique opportunity to scale our operations and further integrate our advanced AI capabilities and model-driven strategies within DeFi Technologies' broader ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients, expanding our reach and operational impact."
Acquisition Details
In connection with the Acquisition, the Company issued 186,304 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares"), plus additional cash considerations, to the selling shareholders of Neuronomics. 152,433 of the Payment Shares are subject to a lock-up schedule, with 50% released in three months and the remainder released in six months. No finder fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition. Closing of the Acquisition is subject to the acceptance of Cboe Canada Exchange.
About Neuronomics AG
Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/
About DeFi Technologies
DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionising the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Follow DeFi Technologies on Linkedin and Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/
About Valour
Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide retail and institutional investors with simple and secure access to digital assets through their traditional bank accounts. Valour’s fully hedged digital asset ETPs feature low to zero management fees and are listed on various European exchanges, banks, and broker platforms. Valour operates as part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc.
For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com
DeFi Technologies Increases its Stake in Neuronomics AG to 52.5%: DeFi Technologies acquires a majority stake in Neuronomics AG, a Swiss asset management firm specializing in artificial intelligence and computational neurosciences.
Strategic Expansion in Asset Management and Trading: This acquisition strengthens DeFi Technologies' artificial intelligence, asset management and trading capabilities, diversifying revenue streams while complementing DeFi Alpha, the Company’s specialized arbitrage trading desk.
Technological Innovation and Performance Excellence: Neuronomics utilizes advanced model-driven quantitative strategies that have delivered exceptional risk-adjusted performance. By significantly outperforming benchmarks, Neuronomics positions DeFi Technologies for continued growth in the asset management sector and the wider cryptocurrency market.
Toronto - March 7, 2025 - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce announce that it has increased its stake in Neuronomics AG ("Neuronomics"), a Swiss asset management firm specializing in artificial intelligence and model-driven quantitative trading strategies, to 52.5% (the “Acquisition”)
DeFi Technologies' Previous Investment and Strategic Expansion
This Acquisition follows DeFi Technologies’ earlier subscription to a capital increase in Neuronomics, where the Company acquired a 10% stake. The Acquisition of the majority stake in Neuronomics further aligns with DeFi Technologies' strategy to expand its presence in artificial intelligence, asset management and trading sectors while diversifying its revenue streams. This strategic acquisition complements DeFi Technologies’ existing initiatives, including the DeFi Alpha arbitrage trading desk, which will benefit from Neuronomics’ technological expertise and market insights.
Strategic Acquisition to Expand Capabilities
Neuronomics, founded in Switzerland, has established itself as a leader in asset management by developing advanced quantitative trading strategies based on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computational neuroscience. The firm holds an asset management license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”), enabling it to manage and administer financial assets on behalf of clients. Neuronomics’ research-driven approach focuses on two key areas: AI and Computational Neuroscience in Finance.
Artificial Intelligence in Finance
Neuronomics has pioneered the application of advanced AI models in financial settings, delivering AI strategies that outperform market index across all key metrics. The firm’s proprietary AI models combine multiple algorithms to enhance predictive accuracy and reduce model overfitting. Their approach translates AI model outputs into portfolio allocations, optimizing asset distribution to maximize returns while managing risk. Additionally, Neuronomics is at the forefront of customizing Large Language Models (“LLMs”) for predicting asset price developments based on real-time market news. This capability positions Neuronomics to identify emerging investment narratives well ahead of competitors, offering a distinct edge in the market).
Computational Neuroscience in Finance
Neuronomics also explores how human cognitive biases and emotional responses shape financial behavior, uncovering market inefficiencies that traditional strategies often overlook. Through computational neuroscience, Neuronomics models the neuronal processes of traders, identifying predictable market behaviors that result from overreactions or emotional trading. This approach has been particularly successful in the cryptocurrency market, which is highly influenced by emotional decision-making. Since launching their neurofinance-based crypto strategy in July 2020, Neuronomics has consistently delivered high risk-adjusted returns with minimal correlation to traditional markets
Technological Innovation and Performance Excellence
Neuronomics leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer high risk-adjusted returns in the cryptocurrency market. Their latest developed AI-powered quantitative strategy, set to launch with DeFi Technologies, has demonstrated exceptional performance, with forward-testing analysis showing annual returns of 80% and significantly reduced drawdowns and volatility compared to passive market exposure. The AI-driven model removes human bias, enhances consistency, and dynamically adapts to evolving market conditions, ensuring sustained performance even in volatile markets.
These strategies are built on a diversified, long-only crypto portfolio, rebalanced based on advanced AI models that identify market inefficiencies such as momentum and reversal opportunities. The AI-driven approach has consistently outperformed benchmarks like the CCi30 index, achieving a Sharpe Ratio greater than 1, underscoring its superior risk-adjusted returns. Their Neurofin strategy underscores this resilience by generating positive net returns amid a market downturn exceeding 20% over the past month. Neuronomics’ expertise in AI-driven strategies will significantly enhance DeFi Technologies' capabilities, especially as a complement to DeFi Alpha, its specialized arbitrage trading desk, which focuses on identifying and capitalizing on low-risk opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.
Background on Management
Dr. Lorric Ziegler, Partner, brings a strong background in AI and computational neuroscience, with a PhD from EPFL and experience in machine learning and AI applications at prominent Swiss investment firms. Since joining Neuronomics in 2021, Dr. Ziegler has optimized the firm’s IT, asset management, and risk management processes.
Dr. Michael Kometer, Co-Founder and Board Member, holds a PhD from the University of Zurich and is an expert in algorithmic trading and emotional decision-making in finance. His research has been widely cited, and his work integrates neuroscience, AI, and finance to develop cutting-edge investment strategies.
Patrick Schuppli, Partner, manages business operations and relationships at Neuronomics. With a Master’s in Business and Economics from the University of Basel, his expertise in commodity trading and blockchain-based projects has been pivotal in driving business growth.
Gilles Ramstein, AI Scientist, specializes in machine learning and data science. His innovative work in automating financial processes and developing AI-driven strategies has significantly enhanced the firm’s predictive models.
Executive Comments
Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for DeFi Technologies, not only enhancing our position in asset management but also expanding our capabilities in quantitative trading. Neuronomics' expertise in AI and computational neuroscience will complement our existing trading operations, particularly through DeFi Alpha. This acquisition is a natural extension of our growth strategy, which focuses on diversifying revenue streams, strengthening our trading desk, and enhancing our technological expertise in both traditional and decentralized finance markets.”
Michael Kometer, Co-Founder of Neuronomics, added: "Partnering with DeFi Technologies presents a unique opportunity to scale our operations and further integrate our advanced AI capabilities and model-driven strategies within DeFi Technologies' broader ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients, expanding our reach and operational impact."
Acquisition Details
In connection with the Acquisition, the Company issued 186,304 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares"), plus additional cash considerations, to the selling shareholders of Neuronomics. 152,433 of the Payment Shares are subject to a lock-up schedule, with 50% released in three months and the remainder released in six months. No finder fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition. Closing of the Acquisition is subject to the acceptance of Cboe Canada Exchange.
About Neuronomics AG
Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/
About DeFi Technologies
DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionising the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Follow DeFi Technologies on Linkedin and Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/
About Valour
Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide retail and institutional investors with simple and secure access to digital assets through their traditional bank accounts. Valour’s fully hedged digital asset ETPs feature low to zero management fees and are listed on various European exchanges, banks, and broker platforms. Valour operates as part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc.
For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com
Craftwerk schrieb 28.02.25, 10:54
Defi ist nunmal massiv unterbewertet. Jeder weitere Verkauf verstärkt das. Das Unternehmen profitiert massiv von den Kursbewegungen des Bitcoins und das Wissen fehlt vielen Leuten einfach.mitdiskutieren »
Es gilt natürlich nach wie vor die weiteren Zahlen zu beachten, die da kommen. Gerade nächste Woche wieder.
Ein Nasdaq-Listing wäre zwar gut, aber hat für mich nicht die oberste Prio. Solange die Aktie so unterbewertet bleibt, kann man nachkaufen. Man muss nur auf das Geld verzichten können.
Langfristig zu beachten: Kryptos steigen, die Nachfrage insgesamt steigt rasant. Ich habe sogar Kontakt zu selbstständigen Händlern mit einen einfachen Bekleidungsgeschäft in Pakistan, die dahinter gekommen sind und langsam die finanzielle Intelligenz erwerben. Und das ist gut, denn so wird der Handel mehr. Die Kryptobranche ist gerade mal 16 Jahre alt und steht noch ganz am Anfang. Der aktuelle Abstieg ist temporär und ist eine Chance, vor der man keine Angst haben sollte.
Man kann nunmal nicht damit rechnen, dass man investiert und ab da geht es nurnoch nach oben. Rückschläge sind normal. Verkauf ist hier gerade komplett falsch.
Es gilt natürlich nach wie vor die weiteren Zahlen zu beachten, die da kommen. Gerade nächste Woche wieder.
Ein Nasdaq-Listing wäre zwar gut, aber hat für mich nicht die oberste Prio. Solange die Aktie so unterbewertet bleibt, kann man nachkaufen. Man muss nur auf das Geld verzichten können.
Langfristig zu beachten: Kryptos steigen, die Nachfrage insgesamt steigt rasant. Ich habe sogar Kontakt zu selbstständigen Händlern mit einen einfachen Bekleidungsgeschäft in Pakistan, die dahinter gekommen sind und langsam die finanzielle Intelligenz erwerben. Und das ist gut, denn so wird der Handel mehr. Die Kryptobranche ist gerade mal 16 Jahre alt und steht noch ganz am Anfang. Der aktuelle Abstieg ist temporär und ist eine Chance, vor der man keine Angst haben sollte.
Man kann nunmal nicht damit rechnen, dass man investiert und ab da geht es nurnoch nach oben. Rückschläge sind normal. Verkauf ist hier gerade komplett falsch.
Craftwerk schrieb 10.02.25, 17:28
Neptune wird von den Assets profitieren, solange der Kryptomarkt boomt, ebenso Defi.mitdiskutieren »
Die Aktie scheint mir aber derzeit sehr aufgeladen noch von der frischen Meldung, dass das Unternehmen jetzt profitabel geworden ist. Daher ist eine erhöhte Volatilität aktuell gegeben, sodass sich dadurch das Abwarten für einen Einstieg noch lohnen könnte.
Kommt es zu einer stärkeren Korrektur oder, ich nenne es mal "Krytorezession", wird Neptune nach meinem Verständnis schwer darunter leiden. Ohne Frage - auch Defi ist davon nicht ausgenommen. Allerdings beruht das Nettoeinkommen dort nicht größtenteils auf Staking und Mining, sondern es stehen auch eigene, an Börsen handelbare ETFs dahinter (50 weitere kommen dieses Jahr) und weitere Einnahmequellen, wie z.B. die Validator Nodes, die nicht unerheblich sind.
Defi hat einen Barbestand aufgebaut, den Defi jeder Zeit dazu nutzen könnte, seine Assets zu erweitern; während Neptune noch sehr von Kreditgebern abhängig ist:
Defi:
"The company also maintained a diversified portfolio of assets in its treasury, led by BTC, SOL, ETH, and AVAX tokens. The portfolio’s total value stood at approximately C$63.4 million (US$44.2 million), representing an 8.7% increase from the previous month due to an increase in digital asset prices compared to the previous month. The company may choose to rebalance or increase its treasury at any time using its current C$90.6 million (US$63.1 million) in cash, USDT, and treasury holdings."
Neptune:
"Neptune Increases Credit Line With Sygnum Bank To US$25 (CDN$36) Million"
Es ist bei Neptune also noch einiges "auf Pump" aufgebaut. Durch Staking und Mining kann das im Laufe der Monate und Jahre bestimmt getilgt werden, sollte das in ihre Finanzierungsstrategie passen. Darin bin ich aber nicht gut genug belesen.
Defi hat hingegen für das Tochterunternehmen Valour sämtliche Schulden in Höhe von C$5,5 million erst am 16. Oktober 2024 abgebaut, ohne die Aktionäre dafür zu verwässern.
Defi hatte jetzt 2 sehr erfolgreiche Monate: Dezember der Rekord von C$56 million, Januar: C$48 million.
Wenn Defi daran anknüpft und durch seine neuen Strategien "CoreFi" weitere Rekorde einfährt, sollten hier auch kurzfristig hohe Renditen für das Portfolio lauern.
Zudem steht eine eventuelle Aufnahme in den MSCI-World an sowie ein Nasdaq-Listing bevor, ist aber beides abzuwarten, da die Informationslage beschränkt ist.
Ich sehe derzeit ein stärkeres Fundament für Defi, würde Neptune für mich persönlich eher für eine Diversifizierung im Hinterkopf behalten. Fakt ist: geht der Kryptomarkt runter, geht beides runter. Dann heißt es abwarten.
Die Aktie scheint mir aber derzeit sehr aufgeladen noch von der frischen Meldung, dass das Unternehmen jetzt profitabel geworden ist. Daher ist eine erhöhte Volatilität aktuell gegeben, sodass sich dadurch das Abwarten für einen Einstieg noch lohnen könnte.
Kommt es zu einer stärkeren Korrektur oder, ich nenne es mal "Krytorezession", wird Neptune nach meinem Verständnis schwer darunter leiden. Ohne Frage - auch Defi ist davon nicht ausgenommen. Allerdings beruht das Nettoeinkommen dort nicht größtenteils auf Staking und Mining, sondern es stehen auch eigene, an Börsen handelbare ETFs dahinter (50 weitere kommen dieses Jahr) und weitere Einnahmequellen, wie z.B. die Validator Nodes, die nicht unerheblich sind.
Defi hat einen Barbestand aufgebaut, den Defi jeder Zeit dazu nutzen könnte, seine Assets zu erweitern; während Neptune noch sehr von Kreditgebern abhängig ist:
Defi:
"The company also maintained a diversified portfolio of assets in its treasury, led by BTC, SOL, ETH, and AVAX tokens. The portfolio’s total value stood at approximately C$63.4 million (US$44.2 million), representing an 8.7% increase from the previous month due to an increase in digital asset prices compared to the previous month. The company may choose to rebalance or increase its treasury at any time using its current C$90.6 million (US$63.1 million) in cash, USDT, and treasury holdings."
Neptune:
"Neptune Increases Credit Line With Sygnum Bank To US$25 (CDN$36) Million"
Es ist bei Neptune also noch einiges "auf Pump" aufgebaut. Durch Staking und Mining kann das im Laufe der Monate und Jahre bestimmt getilgt werden, sollte das in ihre Finanzierungsstrategie passen. Darin bin ich aber nicht gut genug belesen.
Defi hat hingegen für das Tochterunternehmen Valour sämtliche Schulden in Höhe von C$5,5 million erst am 16. Oktober 2024 abgebaut, ohne die Aktionäre dafür zu verwässern.
Defi hatte jetzt 2 sehr erfolgreiche Monate: Dezember der Rekord von C$56 million, Januar: C$48 million.
Wenn Defi daran anknüpft und durch seine neuen Strategien "CoreFi" weitere Rekorde einfährt, sollten hier auch kurzfristig hohe Renditen für das Portfolio lauern.
Zudem steht eine eventuelle Aufnahme in den MSCI-World an sowie ein Nasdaq-Listing bevor, ist aber beides abzuwarten, da die Informationslage beschränkt ist.
Ich sehe derzeit ein stärkeres Fundament für Defi, würde Neptune für mich persönlich eher für eine Diversifizierung im Hinterkopf behalten. Fakt ist: geht der Kryptomarkt runter, geht beides runter. Dann heißt es abwarten.
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte