    DeFi Technologies erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Schweizer Firma für künstliche Intelligenz und Vermögensverwaltung Neuronomics AG

    Toronto, 8. März 2025 (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - DeFi Technologies erhöht seine Beteiligung an der Neuronomics AG auf 52,5 % :
    DeFi Technologies erwirbt eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Neuronomics AG,
    einem Schweizer Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das sich auf künstliche
    Intelligenz und computergestützte Neurowissenschaften spezialisiert hat.
    - Strategische Expansion in Vermögensverwaltung und Trading : Diese Akquisition
    stärkt die Fähigkeiten von DeFi Technologies in den Bereichen künstliche
    Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading und diversifiziert die
    Ertragsströme, während sie gleichzeitig DeFi Alpha, den spezialisierten
    Arbitrage-Trading-Desk des Unternehmens, ergänzt.
    - Technologische Innovation und herausragende Leistungen : Neuronomics setzt
    fortschrittliche, modellgesteuerte quantitative Strategien ein, die eine
    außergewöhnliche risikobereinigte Performance erzielt haben. Indem Neuronomics
    die Benchmarks deutlich übertrifft, positioniert sich DeFi Technologies für
    ein anhaltendes Wachstum im Vermögensverwaltungssektor und dem breiteren
    Kryptowährungsmarkt.

    DeFi Technologies Inc. (das " Unternehmen " oder " DeFi Technologies ") (CBOE
    CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), ein Finanztechnologieunternehmen, das
    Pionierarbeit bei der Konvergenz traditioneller Kapitalmärkte mit der Welt der
    dezentralen Finanzen (" DeFi ") leistet, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es
    seine Beteiligung an Neuronomics AG (" Neuronomics "), einem Schweizer
    Vermögensverwaltungsunternehmen, das auf künstliche Intelligenz und
    modellgesteuerte quantitative Handelsstrategien spezialisiert ist, auf 52,5 %
    erhöht hat (die " Akquisition ").

    Frühere Investitionen und strategische Expansion von DeFi Technologies

    Diese Akquisition folgt auf die frühere Zeichnung von DeFi Technologies bei
    einer Kapitalerhöhung von Neuronomics, bei der das Unternehmen einen Anteil von
    10 % erwarb. Der Erwerb der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Neuronomics steht im
    Einklang mit der Strategie von DeFi Technologies, seine Präsenz in den Bereichen
    künstliche Intelligenz, Vermögensverwaltung und Trading auszubauen und
    gleichzeitig seine Einnahmequellen zu diversifizieren. Diese strategische
    Akquisition ergänzt die bestehenden Initiativen von DeFi Technologies,
    einschließlich des DeFi Alpha Arbitrage-Trading-Desk, der von Neuronomics'
    technologischer Expertise und Marktkenntnissen profitieren wird.

    Strategische Akquisition zur Erweiterung der Leistungsfähigkeiten

    Das in der Schweiz gegründete Unternehmen Neuronomics hat sich durch die
    Entwicklung fortschrittlicher quantitativer Handelsstrategien auf der Grundlage
