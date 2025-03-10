Brockhaus Tech: 2024 Revenue Hits €205M, EBITDA Grows 7%

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a preliminary revenue of €205 million for 2024, marking a 10% organic growth compared to 2023.

The adjusted EBITDA for 2024 increased by 7% to €66 million, with a margin of 32.4%.

Despite economic challenges, the company expects continued organic revenue growth and high profitability in 2025, but has revised its mid-term outlook.

The HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment saw an 18% increase in revenue to €173 million, with a 16% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €68 million.

The Security Technologies segment experienced a 21% decline in revenue to €32 million, primarily due to customer-side delivery delays.

The 2024 annual report will be released on March 28, 2025, with an earnings call scheduled for the same day.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 19,150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.





