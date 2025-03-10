Hypoport Thrives: Strong Growth & Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Hypoport SE achieved a 14% increase in consolidated revenue in 2024, reaching €561 million, driven by a recovery in the mortgage finance business.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 17% revenue increase to €421 million, boosted by rising transaction volumes on platforms like Europace, Finmas, and Genopace.

The Financing Platforms segment experienced a 6% revenue decline to €75 million, affected by reduced demand for corporate finance and longer project processing times.

The Insurance Platforms segment achieved a 2% revenue increase to €67 million, supported by ongoing migration of insurance portfolios to B2B platforms.

Hypoport SE's EBIT rose significantly to €18 million, with the company expecting continued growth in 2025, forecasting revenue of at least €640 million and EBIT between €30 million and €36 million.

Hypoport SE's shares are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and have been part of the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

The next important date, Analyst event, at HYPOPORT is on 10.03.2025.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 193,00EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.810,92PKT (-1,04 %).





