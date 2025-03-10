JDC Group's Record Surge: 2024 Revenue & EBITDA Soar!

JDC Group AG achieved record growth in 2024, with revenues exceeding EUR 220 million and EBITDA surpassing EUR 15 million.

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw revenues exceed EUR 60 million for the first time, contributing to an annual revenue growth of nearly 29%.

EBITDA for 2024 increased by almost 29% to EUR 15.1 million, while EBIT rose by nearly 50% to EUR 8.7 million.

The Advisortech division's revenues grew by around 31% in both Q4 and the full year, while the Advisory division's revenues increased by approximately 17% year-on-year.

JDC Group AG plans to achieve revenues of EUR 450 to 500 million and an EBITDA of EUR 40 to 50 million by 2030, with a target of EUR 245 to 265 million in revenues and EUR 18.5 to 20.5 million in EBITDA for 2025.

The company's growth was driven by the positive development of the broker and consultant business, acquisition of new major clients, and successful integration of the Top Ten Group.

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary results of the 2024 consolidated financial statements, at JDC Group is on 10.03.2025.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 23,200EUR and was up +3,80 % compared with the previous day.





