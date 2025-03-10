INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

10.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: INDUS Holding AG

ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 10.03.2025

Target price: EUR 34.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Buybacks completed // expansionary fiscal policy to fuel growth

Topic: INDUS successfully completed its share buyback program and cancels EUR 1.1m treasury shares. Further, the announced EUR 500bn special funds for infrastructure projects by the prospective German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could have a significant impact on INDUS future growth.

Share buyback completed. On November 11th, INDUS announced a public tender offer to buy back 700,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.65 per share as well as an open market buyback program for up to 200,000 shares starting on December 2nd. While the tender offer was already completed in November, the open market program was executed over the last months and ended successfully on March 4th with an average price of EUR 21.20 for 200,000 shares in total. In addition, INDUS retired 1.1m treasury shares (4.1% of total shares), which were acquired in February 2024 to increase EPS and return cash to its shareholders. The recently acquired 0.9m shares (3.5% of the new number of shares) are still held as treasury shares and might be used for future M&A activities.



This is positive news in our opinion, as we already flagged in our update from January 10th, INDUS is clearly showing improvements in their way they think about capital allocation, which is a crucial skill for every serial acquirer. Not only has INDUS acquired these shares below the current stock price (EUR 24.50) but also below our estimated intrinsic value of EUR 34, thus offering attractive ROICs. Nevertheless, we would have liked INDUS to have acted more decisively and bought back the full authorized 10% of the outstanding shares.



Expansionary fiscal policy to fuel future growth. On March 4th, election winner and prospective new Chancellor Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) discussed a EUR 500bn special fund for infrastructure investments over the coming 10 years, next to a sizable fund for defense. It is planned to pass the law before the new government takes office. This could substantially support INDUS' growth as c. 50% of its sales are from Germany and many of its holdings would be involved in infrastructure projects.



For instance, Betek (17% of sales) and Wirtgen, a subsidiary of John Deere control together c. 65% of the road milling market. As road milling picks last only for around 8 hours, customers are forced to promptly buy new tools as more roads are getting refurbished. Aurora (5% of sales), which provides HVAC systems for vehicles including buses, could benefit from investments in public transportation. Other companies such as Hauff-Technik (5% of sales), a provider of sealing systems for cables and pipes should benefit from new public buildings (hospitals, airports, universities). Although this list is by no means exhaustive, it gives an idea how INDUS' companies are affected on a broad basis and that they can profit significantly not only from infrastructure investments directly but also from the aftereffects for the German economy as a whole.



We continue to like the stock and confirm INDUS as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on FCFY'24e.

