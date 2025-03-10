Original-Research
INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy
- INDUS Holding AG: Kaufempfehlung auf EUR 34,00.
- Aktienrückkauf erfolgreich abgeschlossen, 1,1 Mio. Aktien.
- Infrastrukturinvestitionen könnten Wachstum stark fördern.
^
Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG
10.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG
Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
ISIN: DE0006200108
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 10.03.2025
Target price: EUR 34.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Buybacks completed // expansionary fiscal policy to fuel growth
Topic: INDUS successfully completed its share buyback program and cancels EUR 1.1m treasury shares. Further, the announced EUR 500bn special funds for infrastructure projects by the prospective German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could have a significant impact on INDUS future growth.
Share buyback completed. On November 11th, INDUS announced a public tender offer to buy back 700,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.65 per share as well as an open market buyback program for up to
200,000 shares starting on December 2nd. While the tender offer was already completed in November, the open market program was executed over the last months and ended successfully on March 4th with
an average price of EUR 21.20 for 200,000 shares in total. In addition, INDUS retired 1.1m treasury shares (4.1% of total shares), which were acquired in February 2024 to increase EPS and return
cash to its shareholders. The recently acquired 0.9m shares (3.5% of the new number of shares) are still held as treasury shares and might be used for future M&A activities.
This is positive news in our opinion, as we already flagged in our update from January 10th, INDUS is clearly showing improvements in their way they think about capital allocation, which is a
crucial skill for every serial acquirer. Not only has INDUS acquired these shares below the current stock price (EUR 24.50) but also below our estimated intrinsic value of EUR 34, thus offering
attractive ROICs. Nevertheless, we would have liked INDUS to have acted more decisively and bought back the full authorized 10% of the outstanding shares.
Expansionary fiscal policy to fuel future growth. On March 4th, election winner and prospective new Chancellor Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the Bavarian Christian
Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) discussed a EUR 500bn special fund for infrastructure investments over the coming 10 years, next to a sizable fund for defense. It is planned to
pass the law before the new government takes office. This could substantially support INDUS' growth as c. 50% of its sales are from Germany and many of its holdings would be involved in
infrastructure projects.
For instance, Betek (17% of sales) and Wirtgen, a subsidiary of John Deere control together c. 65% of the road milling market. As road milling picks last only for around 8 hours, customers are
forced to promptly buy new tools as more roads are getting refurbished. Aurora (5% of sales), which provides HVAC systems for vehicles including buses, could benefit from investments in public
transportation. Other companies such as Hauff-Technik (5% of sales), a provider of sealing systems for cables and pipes should benefit from new public buildings (hospitals, airports, universities).
Although this list is by no means exhaustive, it gives an idea how INDUS' companies are affected on a broad basis and that they can profit significantly not only from infrastructure investments
directly but also from the aftereffects for the German economy as a whole.
We continue to like the stock and confirm INDUS as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on FCFY'24e.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31934.pdf For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
2097636 10.03.2025 CET/CEST
°
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur INDUS Holding Aktie
Die INDUS Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,60 % und einem Kurs von 24,75 auf Tradegate (10. März 2025, 09:02 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der INDUS Holding Aktie um +6,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +23,04 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von INDUS Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 658,94 Mio..
INDUS Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 5,1300 %.
Die letzten 2 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 34,00EUR.
Analyst:
Die besten Community Beiträge zu INDUS Holding - 620010 - DE0006200108
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu INDUS Holding vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Ich finde es eher schwierig, Kursziele für 24 Monate anzugeben. Das würde ja bedeuten, dass die Kurse irgendwelchen logisch nachvollziehbaren Regeln folgen und Börsenkurse wären berechenbar.
Das genau sind sie mMn aber nicht.
Ich erfreu mich deshalb daran, dass Indus nun nicht mehr bei knapp 20 Euro steht sondern 20% höher. Falls die Aktie in den nächsten 24 Monaten bei 25 Euro bleiben sollte und bezogen auf meinen Einstandskurs zweimal eine schöne Dividende gezahlt werden würde, wäre ich auch nicht tiefunglücklich.
Wie sich die Börse entwickelt, hängt mMn von zu vielen Faktoren ab um vorhersehbar zu sein. Aber jeder so wie er mag und meint.
Eine schöne Woche allerseits.
F.Loh ist einer der 50 reichsten Deutschen und neben seiner Rolle in der eigenen Gruppe immer wieder auch durch Transaktionen an der Börse aufgefallen. Er war einer der Köpfe hinter dem KUKA Deal seinerzeit, er ist inzwischen größter Aktionär und ARV bei Kloeckner & Co Stahlhandel.
Ein solcher Einstieg mit gut 3% passiert ihm nicht aus Versehen, er wird eine Strategie haben. Zu ihm passen würde die Absicht auch in dieser Gruppe mindestens eine Sperrminorität zu erwerben, durchaus auch mehr. Was würde dagegen sprechen, dass er Unternehmen seiner Gruppe bei INDUS unterbringen möchte, auf mittlere Sicht. Daher erwarte ich einen langsamen Zukauf in den nächsten Monaten.
Er investiert nicht um reich zu werden, das ist er schon lange. Also verfolgt er strategische Ziele. Mit ca. 77 Jahren ist noch sehr gut in Form und arbeitet gern.
Ich glaube, es wurde hier noch nicht erwähnt: Indus zieht knapp 1,1 Mio Aktien, die man im Rahmen von Aktienrückkäufen erworben hat, ein.
https://indus.de/pressemeldung/indus-schliesst-aktienrueckkaufprogramm-erfolgreich-ab-2/
Das bedeutet, dass es zukünftig 1,1 Mio Aktien weniger gibt und sich das EpS alleine durch diese Maßnahme um etwa 4 % erhöht.
Ein schönes Wochenende allerseits.