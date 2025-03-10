    Original-Research

    INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • INDUS Holding AG: Kaufempfehlung auf EUR 34,00.
    • Aktienrückkauf erfolgreich abgeschlossen, 1,1 Mio. Aktien.
    • Infrastrukturinvestitionen könnten Wachstum stark fördern.
    Original-Research - INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Foto: INDUS Holding AG

    Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

    10.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

    Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
    ISIN: DE0006200108

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 10.03.2025
    Target price: EUR 34.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Buybacks completed // expansionary fiscal policy to fuel growth

    Topic: INDUS successfully completed its share buyback program and cancels EUR 1.1m treasury shares. Further, the announced EUR 500bn special funds for infrastructure projects by the prospective German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could have a significant impact on INDUS future growth.

    Share buyback completed. On November 11th, INDUS announced a public tender offer to buy back 700,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.65 per share as well as an open market buyback program for up to 200,000 shares starting on December 2nd. While the tender offer was already completed in November, the open market program was executed over the last months and ended successfully on March 4th with an average price of EUR 21.20 for 200,000 shares in total. In addition, INDUS retired 1.1m treasury shares (4.1% of total shares), which were acquired in February 2024 to increase EPS and return cash to its shareholders. The recently acquired 0.9m shares (3.5% of the new number of shares) are still held as treasury shares and might be used for future M&A activities.

    This is positive news in our opinion, as we already flagged in our update from January 10th, INDUS is clearly showing improvements in their way they think about capital allocation, which is a crucial skill for every serial acquirer. Not only has INDUS acquired these shares below the current stock price (EUR 24.50) but also below our estimated intrinsic value of EUR 34, thus offering attractive ROICs. Nevertheless, we would have liked INDUS to have acted more decisively and bought back the full authorized 10% of the outstanding shares.

    Expansionary fiscal policy to fuel future growth. On March 4th, election winner and prospective new Chancellor Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) discussed a EUR 500bn special fund for infrastructure investments over the coming 10 years, next to a sizable fund for defense. It is planned to pass the law before the new government takes office. This could substantially support INDUS' growth as c. 50% of its sales are from Germany and many of its holdings would be involved in infrastructure projects.

    For instance, Betek (17% of sales) and Wirtgen, a subsidiary of John Deere control together c. 65% of the road milling market. As road milling picks last only for around 8 hours, customers are forced to promptly buy new tools as more roads are getting refurbished. Aurora (5% of sales), which provides HVAC systems for vehicles including buses, could benefit from investments in public transportation. Other companies such as Hauff-Technik (5% of sales), a provider of sealing systems for cables and pipes should benefit from new public buildings (hospitals, airports, universities). Although this list is by no means exhaustive, it gives an idea how INDUS' companies are affected on a broad basis and that they can profit significantly not only from infrastructure investments directly but also from the aftereffects for the German economy as a whole.

    We continue to like the stock and confirm INDUS as one of NuWays' Alpha Picks. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 34 based on FCFY'24e.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31934.pdf
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    2097636 10.03.2025 CET/CEST

    INDUS Holding

    -1,61 %
    +6,36 %
    +23,04 %
    +14,87 %
    +9,37 %
    -17,30 %
    -9,39 %
    -35,47 %
    +72,74 %
    ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010

     

    Die INDUS Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,60 % und einem Kurs von 24,75 auf Tradegate (10. März 2025, 09:02 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der INDUS Holding Aktie um +6,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +23,04 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von INDUS Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 658,94 Mio..

    INDUS Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 5,1300 %.

    Die letzten 2 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 34,00EUR.


