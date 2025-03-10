Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 10.03.25
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 10.03.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-1,77 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Deutsche Telekom AG (+0,21 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-1,82 %), SMA Solar Technology AG (-3,38 %), NASDAQ 100 (-1,30 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|HT36WD
|Long
|4,70
|293,85 Tsd.
|NASDAQ 100
|DQ7RXT
|Long
|52,79
|72,90 Tsd.
|Platin
|PC9BBF
|Long
|2,94
|61,00 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY2VY2
|Long
|14,68
|59,25 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|SX165G
|Long
|7,43
|52,13 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|SJ799S
|Long
|4,62
|345,45 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|SW90SP
|Long
|11,70
|202,78 Tsd.
|NASDAQ 100
|PZ07UV
|Long
|11,17
|135,63 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|PC30XM
|Long
|1,61
|70,19 Tsd.
|Deutsche Bank AG
|PC7ZDQ
|Short
|3,13
|67,02 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|
Classic
|DJ7657
|462,21 Tsd.
|DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
|
Classic
|A2URRU
|235,18 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|SU5P72
|220,24 Tsd.
|AXA S.A.
|
Sonstige
|PC9946
|201,72 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|UBS87R
|82,78 Tsd.
