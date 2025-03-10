    Umsatzspitzenreiter

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 10.03.25

    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 10.03.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (-1,77 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Deutsche Telekom AG (+0,21 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-1,82 %), SMA Solar Technology AG (-3,38 %), NASDAQ 100 (-1,30 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    SMA Solar Technology AG HT36WD Long 4,70 293,85 Tsd.
    NASDAQ 100 DQ7RXT Long 52,79 72,90 Tsd.
    Platin PC9BBF Long 2,94 61,00 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY2VY2 Long 14,68 59,25 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG SX165G Long 7,43 52,13 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Deutsche Telekom AG SJ799S Long 4,62 345,45 Tsd.
    DAX Performance SW90SP Long 11,70 202,78 Tsd.
    NASDAQ 100 PZ07UV Long 11,17 135,63 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG PC30XM Long 1,61 70,19 Tsd.
    Deutsche Bank AG PC7ZDQ Short 3,13 67,02 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    DAX Performance
    Classic
    		DJ7657 462,21 Tsd.
    DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
    Classic
    		A2URRU 235,18 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		SU5P72 220,24 Tsd.
    AXA S.A.
    Sonstige
    		PC9946 201,72 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		UBS87R 82,78 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
