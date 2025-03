Einstiger Corona-Überflieger Biontech streicht Stellen

muhlan schrieb 05.03.25, 06:44

https://www.investing.com/news/analyst-ratings/clear-street-raises-biontech-stock-to-buy-sets-164-target-93CH-3907421



Tuesday, Clear Street analysts initiated coverage on BioNTech shares (NASDAQ:BNTX) with a Buy rating and set a price target of $164.00. According to InvestingPro data, this target represents significant upside potential from the current price of $109.65. The focus on the company has shifted back to its original mission of treating cancer, with its COVID-19 business reaching a steady state. This shift has allowed BioNTech stock to become more responsive to oncology developments. InvestingPro analysis suggests the stock is currently undervalued, with a strong financial health score of "GREAT."



The analysts highlighted BioNTech’s oncology pipeline, which includes a robust mix of assets with validated mechanisms, such as the HER2 ADC, and innovative technologies with high upside potential, like the PD-L1xVEGF and cancer vaccines. The asset BNTX ’327, a next-generation immune-oncology agent, is particularly notable for its potential in multiple blockbuster indications and its ability to combine with standard-of-care agents and other in-house development programs. With a market capitalization of $26.34 billion and a strong balance sheet showing more cash than debt, BioNTech appears well-positioned to fund its development programs.



Clear Street projects that BioNTech’s oncology pipeline could generate approximately $9 billion in revenue by the year 2035. The analysts’ optimism is also based on the expectation of a steady stream of data catalysts over the next 12 to 24 months, which should help validate the opportunities within the pipeline.



The initiation of coverage by Clear Street with a Buy rating reflects a positive outlook on BioNTech’s future, especially in the field of oncology. The firm’s analysts anticipate that forthcoming data will support the potential of the company’s pipeline, suggesting a promising trajectory for the stock.