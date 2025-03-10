Nichia Wins German Patent Infringement Lawsuits Concerning Dominant LEDs (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - On January 13 and 21, 2025, respectively, the Munich District

Court of Germany ruled in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") in two patent

infringement lawsuits and issued two acknowledgment judgments in relation to

Nichia's claims for patent infringement by certain automotive LED products of

Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

("Dominant").



These lawsuits relate to Nichia's patents EP2216834 and EP3267494 protecting

core technology utilized in the field of automotive lighting and backlighting

markets to achieve high luminance, high reliability, and high efficiency.





EP2216834 relates to CSP (Chip Scale Package) products, an essential technologyfor high-luminance LEDs. This technology is of particular importance in theautomotive headlight and exterior lighting markets (DRL: Daytime Running Light,Indicator etc.), where high-luminance LEDs are especially required.EP3267494 relates to LEDs that achieve high reliability and high efficiency inmanufacturing and represent an important technology in the automotive interiorlighting and backlighting market where highly reliable LEDs are especiallyrequired.Nichia's automotive lighting and backlighting LEDs utilize these patentedtechnologies to achieve the aforementioned benefits.The Munich District Court issued the two acknowledgment judgments in relation toNichia's claims for patent infringement by the two Dominant LEDs shown below,and ordered the defendant Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a Germanelectronic components distributor which sold these products, to cease the sales,to recall and to destruct the products, to provide information and renderingaccount, and to compensate Nichia for damages in relation to these products.Thus, Nichia's claims are fully confirmed by the acknowledgment judgments of theMunich District Court. The decisions are final and cannot be appealed.Nichia also holds family patents in the following countries:EP2216834:Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan,Korea, and Russia.EP3267494:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan,Korea, and BrazilNichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights andtakes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate andnecessary.