    Nichia Wins German Patent Infringement Lawsuits Concerning Dominant LEDs (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - On January 13 and 21, 2025, respectively, the Munich District
    Court of Germany ruled in favor of Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") in two patent
    infringement lawsuits and issued two acknowledgment judgments in relation to
    Nichia's claims for patent infringement by certain automotive LED products of
    Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
    ("Dominant").

    These lawsuits relate to Nichia's patents EP2216834 and EP3267494 protecting
    core technology utilized in the field of automotive lighting and backlighting
    markets to achieve high luminance, high reliability, and high efficiency.

    EP2216834 relates to CSP (Chip Scale Package) products, an essential technology
    for high-luminance LEDs. This technology is of particular importance in the
    automotive headlight and exterior lighting markets (DRL: Daytime Running Light,
    Indicator etc.), where high-luminance LEDs are especially required.

    EP3267494 relates to LEDs that achieve high reliability and high efficiency in
    manufacturing and represent an important technology in the automotive interior
    lighting and backlighting market where highly reliable LEDs are especially
    required.

    Nichia's automotive lighting and backlighting LEDs utilize these patented
    technologies to achieve the aforementioned benefits.

    The Munich District Court issued the two acknowledgment judgments in relation to
    Nichia's claims for patent infringement by the two Dominant LEDs shown below,
    and ordered the defendant Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a German
    electronic components distributor which sold these products, to cease the sales,
    to recall and to destruct the products, to provide information and rendering
    account, and to compensate Nichia for damages in relation to these products.

    Thus, Nichia's claims are fully confirmed by the acknowledgment judgments of the
    Munich District Court. The decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

    Nichia also holds family patents in the following countries:

    EP2216834:Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan,
    Korea, and Russia.

    EP3267494:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan,
    Korea, and Brazil

    Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
    takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
    necessary.

