    #MOI INNOVATION DAY

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Meeting of the insurance industry and banks from the D-A-CH and CEE region on 3 and 4 June in Vienna

    Vienna (ots) - Magic of Innovation: Customer Experience in the World of
    Bancassurance

    On 3 and 4 June, #MOI2025 will bring together decision-makers from the insurance
    industry and banks from German-speaking countries and Central and Eastern Europe
    for the 11th time in Vienna. This year, there will be a focus on the topic of
    bancassurance.

    Erika Krizsan, organiser of the conference, says: 'Insurance and banking have
    common challenges and can learn a lot from each other. MOI stands for 'Magic of
    Innovation'. At the conference for experts and young talents, we create
    inspiration, new contacts and exciting prospects for the industries in
    German-speaking countries and Central and Eastern Europe.'

    The programme under the motto 'BRINGING TOGETHER THE BANKING & INSURANCE WORLD!'
    includes top-class keynotes, motivational pitches, table talks and panel
    discussions. Around 50 speakers are expected to provide input, including Olivera
    Böhm-Rybak (UNIQA), Judith Dobretzberger (Google), Patricia Kasandziev (Bank99),
    Harald Londer (VIG - Vienna Insurance Group), and Birgit Puck (Austrian
    Financial Market Authority).

    As a highlight of the first day of the conference, an award for outstanding
    women in banking and insurance will be presented for the first time. On 4 June,
    start-ups from the FinTech and InsurTech sectors will present their business
    models and solutions to the audience. Submissions can be made online via
    https://magicofinnovation.eu . The speakers and the preliminary programme are
    also available here.

    Tickets are available via
    https://www.eventbrite.at/e/moi2025-innovation-day-vienna-tickets-1084149212479
    .

    Proven partners of #MOI2025 are EFS Consulting, Gidrolock, Google, Microsoft and
    Ubimet.

    Contact for media enquiries:

    Thomas Goiser
    mailto:thomas@goiser.at

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178899/5987575
    OTS: Insurance Factory Consulting & Training




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    #MOI INNOVATION DAY Meeting of the insurance industry and banks from the D-A-CH and CEE region on 3 and 4 June in Vienna Magic of Innovation: Customer Experience in the World of Bancassurance On 3 and 4 June, #MOI2025 will bring together decision-makers from the insurance industry and banks from German-speaking countries and Central and Eastern Europe for the 11th …