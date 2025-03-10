#MOI INNOVATION DAY
Meeting of the insurance industry and banks from the D-A-CH and CEE region on 3 and 4 June in Vienna
Vienna (ots) - Magic of Innovation: Customer Experience in the World of
Bancassurance
On 3 and 4 June, #MOI2025 will bring together decision-makers from the insurance
industry and banks from German-speaking countries and Central and Eastern Europe
for the 11th time in Vienna. This year, there will be a focus on the topic of
bancassurance.
Erika Krizsan, organiser of the conference, says: 'Insurance and banking have
common challenges and can learn a lot from each other. MOI stands for 'Magic of
Innovation'. At the conference for experts and young talents, we create
inspiration, new contacts and exciting prospects for the industries in
German-speaking countries and Central and Eastern Europe.'
The programme under the motto 'BRINGING TOGETHER THE BANKING & INSURANCE WORLD!'
includes top-class keynotes, motivational pitches, table talks and panel
discussions. Around 50 speakers are expected to provide input, including Olivera
Böhm-Rybak (UNIQA), Judith Dobretzberger (Google), Patricia Kasandziev (Bank99),
Harald Londer (VIG - Vienna Insurance Group), and Birgit Puck (Austrian
Financial Market Authority).
As a highlight of the first day of the conference, an award for outstanding
women in banking and insurance will be presented for the first time. On 4 June,
start-ups from the FinTech and InsurTech sectors will present their business
models and solutions to the audience. Submissions can be made online via
https://magicofinnovation.eu . The speakers and the preliminary programme are
also available here.
Tickets are available via
https://www.eventbrite.at/e/moi2025-innovation-day-vienna-tickets-1084149212479
.
Proven partners of #MOI2025 are EFS Consulting, Gidrolock, Google, Microsoft and
Ubimet.
Contact for media enquiries:
Thomas Goiser
mailto:thomas@goiser.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178899/5987575
OTS: Insurance Factory Consulting & Training
