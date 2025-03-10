Kudelski porteur & u-blox secure tech for vehicles & drones.

Kudelski IoT and u-blox have partnered to enhance security for GNSS applications in autonomous driving, drones, and agriculture.

The collaboration integrates Kudelski's Security IP with u-blox's X20 GNSS chipset, providing a robust security root-of-trust (RoT).

The RoT is essential for secure position, navigation, and timing (PNT) data, protecting against spoofing and tampering.

The X20 platform is designed for high-precision applications requiring centimeter-level accuracy and includes end-to-end security features.

Key security functions of the X20 include secure boot, firmware updates, message authentication, and advanced jamming/spoofing detection.

Both companies emphasize the importance of robust security in critical applications, with Kudelski's technology enhancing u-blox's product offerings.

