Kudelski porteur & u-blox secure tech for vehicles & drones.
Kudelski IoT and u-blox unite to fortify GNSS security, enhancing autonomous driving, drones, and agriculture with cutting-edge technology.
- Kudelski IoT and u-blox have partnered to enhance security for GNSS applications in autonomous driving, drones, and agriculture.
- The collaboration integrates Kudelski's Security IP with u-blox's X20 GNSS chipset, providing a robust security root-of-trust (RoT).
- The RoT is essential for secure position, navigation, and timing (PNT) data, protecting against spoofing and tampering.
- The X20 platform is designed for high-precision applications requiring centimeter-level accuracy and includes end-to-end security features.
- Key security functions of the X20 include secure boot, firmware updates, message authentication, and advanced jamming/spoofing detection.
- Both companies emphasize the importance of robust security in critical applications, with Kudelski's technology enhancing u-blox's product offerings.
The price of Kudelski porteur at the time of the news was 1,4750EUR and was down -0,67 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,67 %
-5,86 %
-5,26 %
+3,13 %
+2,06 %
-53,74 %
-62,31 %
-86,38 %
-84,26 %
ISIN:CH0012268360WKN:915684
