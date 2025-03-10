HelloFresh SE: Bold 2025 Outlook Unveiled!

HelloFresh SE expects consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be approximately EUR 7.66 billion, with a slight growth of 0.9% compared to FY 2023.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 is projected to be around EUR 399 million, aligning with previous forecasts.

HelloFresh is expanding its efficiency program until 2026, focusing on cost reductions across various operational areas, excluding physical products.

For fiscal year 2025, HelloFresh targets an adjusted EBIT increase to between EUR 200 million and EUR 250 million, representing a 65% increase at the midpoint.

The company anticipates a revenue decline of 3% to 8% in constant currency for FY 2025, with a more significant drop expected in the North America segment.

The annual report for FY 2024 will be published on March 13, 2025, and the final figures may differ from preliminary estimates provided.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 13.03.2025.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 9,5730EUR and was down -7,95 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.025,00PKT (-2,64 %).





