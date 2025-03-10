Mynaric Ensures Smooth Operations & Steady Deliveries

Mynaric is ramping up production and deliveries of its CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminal.

The company is undergoing StaRUG proceedings to secure financial stability and significant debt relief.

Mynaric aims to maintain its industry position by delivering to existing customers and exploring future applications of optical communications technology.

The restructuring plan includes a capital reduction to zero, enabling Mynaric to invest in high-tech advancements and maintain competitive pricing.

Mynaric's lenders have committed a fourth bridge loan of USD 28 million and an additional USD 25 million restructuring loan to support ongoing operations.

The company is involved in multiple high-profile projects, including collaborations with the U.S. Space Development Agency and the European Space Agency.

