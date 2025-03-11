Redcare Pharmacy: Doubling Rx & Unstoppable Growth in 2025!

Redcare Pharmacy reported a 32% increase in total sales to EUR 2.4 billion in FY 2024, with significant growth in both Rx and non-Rx sales.

The company gained 1.7 million active customers, reaching a total of 12.5 million, and doubled its German Rx customer base.

Redcare became the market leader in Italy, adding to its leadership in Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany.

The adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 was EUR 33 million, with a margin of 1.4%, impacted by increased e-Rx marketing and lower cold and flu sales.

For 2025, Redcare expects total sales growth exceeding 25%, Rx sales in Germany to surpass EUR 0.5 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2% to 2.5%.

The company plans to maintain its fast growth while improving margins, with a long-term goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 8%.

The next important date, Annual Financial Report 2024, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 11.03.2025.

