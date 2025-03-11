Thriving Sales: New Ventures Defy Market Challenges
Sensirion Holding AG has surged ahead with impressive sales growth in 2024, fueled by dynamic expansions in the industrial and automotive sectors. Achieving a 22.1% increase in local currency and 18.6% in Swiss francs, sales reached CHF 276.5 million. With a keen eye on energy efficiency and climate change, Sensirion is poised for continued success in 2025.
- Sensirion Holding AG achieved a 22.1% sales growth in local currency and 18.6% in Swiss francs in 2024, reaching CHF 276.5 million, driven by new business in industrial and automotive markets.
- Profitability improved due to revenue growth and cost optimization, with an adjusted gross margin of 49.2% and an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, despite challenges in the existing business.
- Sensirion expects strong sales growth in 2025, with projected consolidated sales between CHF 310–350 million and an EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teen percent range.
- The automotive market saw an 11% revenue increase, while the industrial market grew by 36%, driven by air purifiers and A2L leakage sensors. The medical market remained stable, and the consumer market showed tentative recovery signs.
- Sensirion's growth strategy focuses on energy efficiency, climate change, and health megatrends, with a robust pipeline of new projects, maintaining a positive medium- to long-term outlook.
- Mirjana Blume is proposed to succeed Ricarda Demarmels on the Board of Directors, with Sensirion optimistic about 2025 despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sensirion Holding is on 11.03.2025.
