Galenica Thrives: Growth Set to Soar in 2024 Galenica Group shines in 2024, boasting a remarkable 4.7% sales surge to CHF 3,921.1 million, surpassing market trends. With a 10.3% rise in adjusted EBIT and a 13.4% increase in net profit, Galenica sets sights on further growth in 2025. The …



