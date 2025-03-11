Galenica Thrives: Growth Set to Soar in 2024
Galenica Group shines in 2024, boasting a remarkable 4.7% sales surge to CHF 3,921.1 million, surpassing market trends. With a 10.3% rise in adjusted EBIT and a 13.4% increase in net profit, Galenica sets sights on further growth in 2025. The pharmacy network expanded by 10 locations, while healthcare services and logistics segments also flourished.
- Galenica Group achieved a 4.7% increase in sales in 2024, reaching CHF 3,921.1 million, outperforming market growth and gaining market share in its main business areas.
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 10.3% to CHF 211.0 million, and adjusted net profit from continuing operations increased by 13.4% to CHF 183.2 million, leading to a proposed dividend increase to CHF 2.30 per share.
- For 2025, Galenica expects sales growth between 3% and 5% and adjusted EBIT growth between 4% and 6%, with plans for sustainable dividend growth.
- The pharmacy network expanded by 10 locations in 2024, with Galenica pharmacies experiencing a 2.7% organic growth and a 39% increase in healthcare service consultations.
- The "Services for Professionals" sector grew by 7.5%, driven by Lifestage Solutions and Medifilm, which increased patient numbers by 10% and commissioned two new blister packaging machines.
- Galenica's logistics and IT segment saw a 5.3% increase in sales, with significant growth in the "Wholesale" sector and successful development of the Health Supply AG joint venture with Planzer.
