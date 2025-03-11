HUBER+SUHNER Boosts 2024 Sales & Profit
In a year marked by strategic advancements and robust growth, HUBER+SUHNER AG has reported impressive financial results for 2024. The company saw a 5% increase in net sales, reaching CHF 893.9 million, while EBIT surged by 11.7% to CHF 86.6 million. Notably, the Communication segment excelled, with a remarkable 26.1% rise in net sales, fueled by significant projects and AI investments. While the Industry segment showed strong order intake, the Transportation segment faced challenges with a 7.6% decline in sales. Looking ahead, HUBER+SUHNER is committed to ambitious climate goals and rewarding shareholders with a proposed dividend increase.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG increased its sales and profit in 2024, with net sales rising by 5.0% to CHF 893.9 million and EBIT growing by 11.7% to CHF 86.6 million.
- The Communication segment showed significant growth, with order intake increasing by 21.1% and net sales by 26.1%, driven by a major project in India and investments in AI.
- The Industry segment saw an 18.6% increase in order intake, but net sales declined slightly by 3.0%. The aerospace and defense subsegment benefited from increased defense spending.
- The Transportation segment experienced a decline, with both order intake and net sales decreasing by 7.6%, mainly due to sluggish demand in the automotive subsegment.
- HUBER+SUHNER aims to reduce its Scope 1+2 emissions by 55% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, with its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.
- The Board of Directors proposed a higher dividend of CHF 1.90 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 49%, at the upper end of the defined range of 40–50%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Huber + Suhner is on 11.03.2025.
-2,23 %
-0,18 %
+3,75 %
+5,53 %
+9,64 %
-0,95 %
+50,09 %
+81,71 %
ISIN:CH0030380734WKN:A0MV9C
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte