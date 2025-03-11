41 0 Kommentare HUBER+SUHNER Boosts 2024 Sales & Profit

In a year marked by strategic advancements and robust growth, HUBER+SUHNER AG has reported impressive financial results for 2024. The company saw a 5% increase in net sales, reaching CHF 893.9 million, while EBIT surged by 11.7% to CHF 86.6 million. Notably, the Communication segment excelled, with a remarkable 26.1% rise in net sales, fueled by significant projects and AI investments. While the Industry segment showed strong order intake, the Transportation segment faced challenges with a 7.6% decline in sales. Looking ahead, HUBER+SUHNER is committed to ambitious climate goals and rewarding shareholders with a proposed dividend increase.

