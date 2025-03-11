PolyPeptide: Profit & Cash Flow Surge, Poised for Strong Growth
PolyPeptide Group's financial journey in 2024 showcases a remarkable turnaround, setting the stage for ambitious growth in the coming year. With a significant revenue boost and improved EBITDA, the company is poised for a promising 2025, aiming for accelerated growth and strategic investments.
- PolyPeptide Group reported a revenue of EUR 336.8 million for 2024, a 5.1% increase from 2023, with a 7.1% increase excluding coronavirus-related revenue.
- EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 25.4 million in 2024 from EUR -6.0 million in 2023, with a margin increase of 9.4 percentage points to 7.5%.
- Net cash flows from operating activities rose to EUR 89.4 million in 2024, up from EUR 36.5 million in 2023, driven by increased profitability and customer support for future growth.
- Capital expenditure was EUR 87.8 million, 26.1% of revenue, reflecting investments in global manufacturing sites to meet strong customer demand.
- For 2025, PolyPeptide aims for accelerated revenue growth of 10% to 20% and expects the EBITDA margin to continue rising, with capital expenditure around 20% of revenue.
- Joanna LeCouilliard is nominated for election as a new independent member of the Board of Directors, bringing financial and healthcare management expertise.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PolyPeptide Group is on 10.04.2025.
