Partners Group Profit Soars 12%; Dividend Boosted by 8%
Partners Group's financial success shines with a 12% profit surge, robust performance fees, and an optimistic outlook for 2025.
- Partners Group's profit increased by 12% to CHF 1.13 billion, supported by stronger performance fees in the second half of the year.
- The proposed dividend is up 8% to CHF 42.00 per share.
- Revenues increased by 10% to CHF 2,136 million, with performance fees rising by 38% to CHF 511 million.
- EBITDA increased by 10% to CHF 1,357 million, maintaining a stable EBITDA margin of 63.6%.
- Partners Group expects total new client assets of USD 26 to 31 billion in 2025, including USD 4 billion from the acquisition of Empira Group.
- The firm will change its profitability measure from EBIT margin to EBITDA margin starting in 2025, due to increased M&A activities.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 11.03.2025.
