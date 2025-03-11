Komax Holding Achieves Profit Amidst Decline in Orders & Revenue

Komax Group experienced a challenging year in 2024, with order intake and revenues declining by 15.9% and 16.2% respectively, leading to a significant drop in operating profit (EBIT) by 76.3%.

Despite the downturn, the second half of the year showed a slight recovery, with order intake increasing by 14.2% compared to the first half, and non-automotive market segments recorded a 7% rise in revenues.

The company focused on optimizing structures and reducing costs, achieving savings of around CHF 20 million, which helped maintain a gross profit margin of 63.1% and a positive EBIT of CHF 16.0 million.

The Komax Group strengthened its market position in China through acquisitions, including a majority stake in Hosver, and continued localization efforts for products tailored to the Chinese market.

The Board of Directors proposed waiving the dividend for 2024 due to negative earnings after taxes, while aiming for revenue growth to CHF 1.0–1.2 billion by 2030, with targeted investments and acquisitions.

Economic and geopolitical uncertainties have led to high volatility in order intake, prompting the company to refrain from issuing a financial forecast for 2025, although it remains confident in its innovative capabilities and market position for future growth.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 131,60EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.





