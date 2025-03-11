GEA Group's 2024 Surge: Boosts Orders, Revenue & Profits

GEA Group reported a 1.5% increase in order intake to EUR 5.553 billion for fiscal year 2024, with organic growth of 4.6%.

Revenue rose by 0.9% to EUR 5.422 billion, achieving organic growth of 3.7%.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by 8.1% to EUR 837 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.4%.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 33.8%, up from 32.7% in 2023.

A proposed dividend of EUR 1.15 per share reflects a 15 cent increase, alongside a special bonus for employees for meeting financial targets ahead of schedule.

GEA anticipates organic revenue growth of 1.0% to 4.0% for 2025, with a focus on achieving new mid-term targets under the Mission 30 strategy by 2030.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at GEA Group is on 11.03.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.920,02PKT (-2,99 %).






