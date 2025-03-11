    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GEA Group's 2024 Surge: Boosts Orders, Revenue & Profits

    GEA Group's fiscal 2024 results highlight robust growth and strategic foresight, setting the stage for ambitious targets by 2030.

    GEA Group's 2024 Surge: Boosts Orders, Revenue & Profits
    Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
    • GEA Group reported a 1.5% increase in order intake to EUR 5.553 billion for fiscal year 2024, with organic growth of 4.6%.
    • Revenue rose by 0.9% to EUR 5.422 billion, achieving organic growth of 3.7%.
    • EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by 8.1% to EUR 837 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.4%.
    • Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 33.8%, up from 32.7% in 2023.
    • A proposed dividend of EUR 1.15 per share reflects a 15 cent increase, alongside a special bonus for employees for meeting financial targets ahead of schedule.
    • GEA anticipates organic revenue growth of 1.0% to 4.0% for 2025, with a focus on achieving new mid-term targets under the Mission 30 strategy by 2030.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at GEA Group is on 11.03.2025.

    The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 56,45EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.920,02PKT (-2,99 %).


    GEA Group

    +0,09 %
    +1,97 %
    +7,58 %
    +17,94 %
    +57,52 %
    +60,32 %
    +173,08 %
    +33,80 %
    +518,68 %
    ISIN:DE0006602006WKN:660200





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




