Steyr Motors & Rheinmetall Forge Major Development Partnership

Steyr Motors AG has signed a major development and supply agreement with Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH.

The partnership focuses on future-proof technology for defense platforms, leveraging Steyr's expertise in high-performance diesel engines.

Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH is a subsidiary of Rheinmetall AG and specializes in tactical vehicles and innovative defense technologies.

Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in customized special engines for military and civil applications, with significant revenue and growth targets for 2025.

In 2024, Steyr Motors generated EUR 41.7 million in revenue and EUR 10.1 million in EBIT, aiming for a 40% revenue increase in 2025.

The agreement highlights the innovative strength of both companies and aims to set new standards in military platform development.

