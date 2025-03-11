Henkel VZ's Stellar 2024 Results Showcase Purposeful Growth Success
Henkel has set a new benchmark in 2024 with impressive financial strides and strategic advancements. The company reported a robust sales figure of €21.6 billion and a remarkable EBIT surge of 20.9%. With a bold Purposeful Growth Agenda and ambitious climate goals, Henkel is poised for continued success in 2025.
Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel - dpa
- Henkel reported strong financial performance in 2024, with sales of 21.6 billion euros and a significant EBIT increase of 20.9% to 3.1 billion euros.
- The company proposed a double-digit percentage dividend increase and announced a new share buyback program of up to 1 billion euros.
- Henkel's Purposeful Growth Agenda was successfully implemented, with faster-than-planned integration of Consumer Brands and a new set-up for Adhesive Technologies.
- The company defined ambitious climate protection targets, including a net-zero roadmap, and continued to focus on innovation and sustainability.
- Henkel expects further growth in 2025, with organic sales growth projected between 1.5% and 3.5%, and an EBIT margin of 14.0% to 15.5%.
- The company made significant progress in digitalization and cultural transformation, aiming for gender parity in management by 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Henkel VZ is on 11.03.2025.
The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 87,35EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 87,49EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.738,00PKT (+0,74 %).
-3,32 %
+2,84 %
+2,28 %
+2,16 %
+19,57 %
+34,17 %
+15,81 %
-17,26 %
+298,99 %
ISIN:DE0006048432WKN:604843
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte