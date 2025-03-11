Henkel VZ's Stellar 2024 Results Showcase Purposeful Growth Success

Henkel reported strong financial performance in 2024, with sales of 21.6 billion euros and a significant EBIT increase of 20.9% to 3.1 billion euros.

The company proposed a double-digit percentage dividend increase and announced a new share buyback program of up to 1 billion euros.

Henkel's Purposeful Growth Agenda was successfully implemented, with faster-than-planned integration of Consumer Brands and a new set-up for Adhesive Technologies.

The company defined ambitious climate protection targets, including a net-zero roadmap, and continued to focus on innovation and sustainability.

Henkel expects further growth in 2025, with organic sales growth projected between 1.5% and 3.5%, and an EBIT margin of 14.0% to 15.5%.

The company made significant progress in digitalization and cultural transformation, aiming for gender parity in management by 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Henkel VZ is on 11.03.2025.

The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 87,35EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 87,49EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.738,00PKT (+0,74 %).





