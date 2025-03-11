HelloFresh Hits €399M AEBITDA in 2024, Eyes Long-Term Growth.

HelloFresh Group achieved an AEBITDA of approximately €399 million in 2024, focusing on long-term AEBIT and free cash flow growth.

Group revenue for 2024 was approximately €7.66 billion, with a 0.9% year-on-year growth in constant currency.

The meal kit product category achieved an AEBITDA margin of 14.1% in Q4 2024, while the Ready-to-Eat category reached 5.3%.

The company initiated an efficiency program in H2 2024, targeting higher profitability and cash flow, which will continue through 2026.

Marketing strategy shifted to target fewer but higher-value customers, resulting in decreased marketing spend and improved productivity.

HelloFresh aims to increase AEBIT to €200-€250 million and AEBITDA to €450-€500 million in 2025, despite an expected revenue decrease of 3%-8% in constant currency.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 13.03.2025.

