HelloFresh Hits €399M AEBITDA in 2024, Eyes Long-Term Growth.
HelloFresh Group's strategic initiatives in 2024 have set the stage for a promising future, with ambitious financial targets and a refined focus on efficiency and high-value customer engagement.
Foto: HelloFresh
- HelloFresh Group achieved an AEBITDA of approximately €399 million in 2024, focusing on long-term AEBIT and free cash flow growth.
- Group revenue for 2024 was approximately €7.66 billion, with a 0.9% year-on-year growth in constant currency.
- The meal kit product category achieved an AEBITDA margin of 14.1% in Q4 2024, while the Ready-to-Eat category reached 5.3%.
- The company initiated an efficiency program in H2 2024, targeting higher profitability and cash flow, which will continue through 2026.
- Marketing strategy shifted to target fewer but higher-value customers, resulting in decreased marketing spend and improved productivity.
- HelloFresh aims to increase AEBIT to €200-€250 million and AEBITDA to €450-€500 million in 2025, despite an expected revenue decrease of 3%-8% in constant currency.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 13.03.2025.
The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 8,9960EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.215,40PKT (+1,02 %).
+6,29 %
-21,62 %
-23,77 %
-27,11 %
+31,11 %
-76,42 %
-60,44 %
-22,43 %
ISIN:DE000A161408WKN:A16140
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte