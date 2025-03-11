    Original-Research

    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Multitude SE platziert erfolgreich EUR 25m Tier 2-Anleihe.
    • Anteil an Lea Bank auf 20,9% erhöht, strategische Vorteile.
    • Kaufempfehlung bleibt, Zielpreis EUR 12, Wachstum erwartet.
    Original-Research - Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG

    11.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE

    Company Name: Multitude SE
    ISIN: CH1398992755

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 11.03.2025
    Target price: EUR 12.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Bond successfully placed // Stake in Lea Bank increased; chg

    Topic: Last week, Multitude announced to have successfully placed a EUR 25m Tier 2 bond via its subsidiary Multitude bank. Multitude has also further increased its stake in Lea Bank to 20.9% (initial stake was 9.9%). In detail:

    Tier 2 bond placement to strengthen capital base and to fulfil Tier 2 capital requirements. The conditions (pricing of 99% of the aggregate principal amount and a coupon of 3 months EURIBOR plus 11.00% p.a.) are not exactly favorable, as it is the first bond with that size placed via Multitude bank but should improve with future potential bond placements through Multitude bank. Importantly, the proceeds strengthen the capital base of the bank and give the Group more flexibility when it comes to growth and seizing attractive opportunities.

    Higher stake in Lea Bank makes future cooperations more likely. After the approval from the Swedish Financial Authority, Multitude Bank increased its stake in Lea Bank to 20.9%, by executing another five share purchase agreements. With that Multitude Bank strengthens its strategic foothold in the Nordic consumer finance market and execute on its long-term growth strategy through organic expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions. Further, it increases synergy potentials, such as 1) referrals/product cooperations, (2) joint development projects and (3) cross-selling between both banks. Still, for now the acquisition is only a financial investment that is expected to be partially consolidated. Importantly potential revenues from Lea bank (via dividends/consolidation) are not reflected in the guidance.

    Looking at current trading (not considering direct positive effects from Lea Bank), we see Multitude fully on track to achieve its guidance: We expect moderate yoy growth on both top and bottom line (eNuW for Q1Ž25: EUR 71m sales and EUR 5.2m net income). That said, the Group's net income (including contributions from Lea Bank) should come in clearly above the guidance for FY25 of EUR 23m. Tailwinds are seen to come from lowering interest expenses for customer deposits that should have peaked in Q3Ž24.

    Given that the company is still trading at 4.8x PEŽ25, despite the strong growth, the resilience and the positive outlook, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12, based on our residual income model. Multitude remains a NuWays Alpha pick.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31944.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2098452 11.03.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Multitude Aktie

    Die Multitude Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,18 % und einem Kurs von 4,80 auf Tradegate (11. März 2025, 09:04 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Multitude Aktie um -3,80 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -8,50 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Multitude bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 104,28 Mio..


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Multitude - A40VJN - CH1398992755

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Multitude vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG 11.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this …