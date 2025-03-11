Steyr Motors: Join Our FY 2024 Earnings Call on March 18, 2025

Steyr Motors AG will publish its FY 2024 Annual Report on March 18, 2025, at 14:00 (CET).

An earnings call will be hosted by CEO Julian Cassutti, covering financial results and business outlook.

The presentation will be conducted in English, followed by a Q&A session for participants.

Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civil applications, generating EUR 41.7 million in revenue and EUR 10.1 million in EBIT for FY 2024.

For 2025, the company aims for at least a 40% increase in revenue, a 20% adjusted EBIT margin, and production of over 1,250 units.

Interested participants can register for the earnings call and access the presentation on the company's website.

