Steyr Motors: Join Our FY 2024 Earnings Call on March 18, 2025
Steyr Motors AG is set to unveil its FY 2024 financial performance on March 18, 2025, promising insights into its robust growth trajectory. Renowned for its high-performance engines, Steyr Motors achieved impressive revenue and EBIT figures, signaling a strong foothold in both military and civil sectors. With ambitious targets for 2025, the upcoming earnings call, led by CEO Julian Cassutti, will shed light on strategic plans and invite participant engagement.
- Steyr Motors AG will publish its FY 2024 Annual Report on March 18, 2025, at 14:00 (CET).
- An earnings call will be hosted by CEO Julian Cassutti, covering financial results and business outlook.
- The presentation will be conducted in English, followed by a Q&A session for participants.
- Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civil applications, generating EUR 41.7 million in revenue and EUR 10.1 million in EBIT for FY 2024.
- For 2025, the company aims for at least a 40% increase in revenue, a 20% adjusted EBIT margin, and production of over 1,250 units.
- Interested participants can register for the earnings call and access the presentation on the company's website.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 34,90EUR and was up +7,72 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,86 % since publication.
