Nabaltec's Revenue Rises with 10.8% EBIT Margin in 2024

Nabaltec AG achieved a slight revenue growth of 1.7% in 2024, reaching EUR 203.6 million compared to EUR 200.1 million in 2023.

The company reported a preliminary operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 22.3 million in 2024, up 21.4% from EUR 18.3 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin of 10.8%.

Despite a challenging economic environment, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, Nabaltec exceeded its earnings target but fell slightly short of its revenue forecast.

In the "Functional Fillers" segment, revenues grew by 4.0% to EUR 148.0 million, while the "Specialty Aluminas" segment saw a revenue decline of 3.9% to EUR 55.6 million.

Nabaltec does not expect a significant economic improvement in 2025 but anticipates revenue growth between 3% and 5% and an EBIT margin of 7% to 9%.

Nabaltec AG manufactures specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide, with applications in eco-friendly flame retardants and functional additives, and aims to expand its market position.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





