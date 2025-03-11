    DeFi Technologies gibt monatliche Unternehmensinformationen bekannt

    141 Aufrufe 141 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Valour meldet 1,07 Mrd. CAD (750 Mio. USD) an AUM und monatliche Nettozuflüsse von 16,4 Mio. CAD (11,4 Mio. USD) im Februar 2025, neben anderen wichtigen Entwicklungen

    Toronto, 11. März 2025 (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - AUM & fortgesetzte monatliche Nettozuflüsse: Valour meldete ein verwaltetes
    Vermögen (AUM) von 1.07 Mrd. CAD (750 Mio.) zum 6. März 2025, was einem
    Rückgang von 25 % entspricht, der auf den Preisverfall bei digitalen
    Vermögenswerten zurückzuführen ist. Die Nettomittelzuflüsse im Februar blieben
    mit 16,4 Mio. CAD (11,4 Mio. USD) weiterhin stark und markieren den vierten
    Monat in Folge mit achtstelligen Zuflüssen. Von Januar bis Oktober 2024
    verzeichnete Valour Zuflüsse in Höhe von insgesamt 101,3 Mio. CAD (70,5 Mio.
    USD) . In den letzten vier Monaten haben die Zuflüsse mit 141,7 Mio. CAD (98,6
    Mio. USD) diese Summe bereits übertroffen - ein Beweis für die steigende
    Nachfrage der Anleger nach den ETPs von Valour.
    - Starke Finanzlage und Treasury-Strategie: Das Unternehmen verfügt über einen
    Gesamtbestand an Bargeld, USDT und Treasury in Höhe von 66 Mio. CAD (46 Mio.
    USD) , der sich aus 20,6 Mio. CAD (14,4 Mio. USD) in bar und USDT
    zusammensetzt, was einem Rückgang von 23,8 % gegenüber dem Vormonat
    entspricht, und 45,4 Mio. CAD (31,6 Mio. USD) in seinem Treasury für digitale
    Vermögenswerte, was einem Rückgang von 28,5 % gegenüber dem Vormonat
    entspricht.
    - Wachstum von Stillman Digital : Stillman verarbeitete im Februar ein
    Kundenvolumen von 1,84 Mrd. CAD (1,28 Mrd. USD) und erwirtschaftete einen
    Umsatz von 1,03 Mio. CAD (713.000 USD) . Damit erzielte das Unternehmen den
    vierten Monat in Folge einen Umsatz im siebenstelligen Bereich. Stillman
    Digital wurde in das Circle Alliance Programm und in die institutionelle
    Handelsplattform Talos aufgenommen, wodurch die Expansion in den Bereichen
    Stablecoin und elektronischer Handel verstärkt wurde.

    DeFi Technologies Inc. (das " Unternehmen " oder " DeFi Technologies ") (CBOE
    CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), ein Finanztechnologieunternehmen, das
    Pionierarbeit bei der Konvergenz der traditionellen Kapitalmärkte mit der Welt
    der dezentralisierten Finanzen (" DeFi ") leistet, freut sich, bekannt zu geben,
    dass seine Tochtergesellschaft Valour Inc, und Valour Digital Securities Limited
    (zusammen " Valour "), ein führender Emittent von börsengehandelten Produkten ("
    ETPs "), per 6. März 2025 ein verwaltetes Vermögen (" AUM ") von 1,07 Mrd. CAD
    (750 Mio. USD) ausweist, was einem Rückgang von 25 % gegenüber dem Vormonat
    entspricht, der auf einen Rückgang der Preise für digitale Vermögenswerte und
    Nettozuflüsse von 16,4 Mio. CAD (11,4 Mio. USD) zurückzuführen ist.

    Nettozuflüsse und Anlegervertrauen Im Februar verzeichnete Valour beträchtliche
    Nettozuflüsse in Höhe von 16,4 Mio. CAD (11,4 Mio. USD), was den vierten Monat
    Seite 1 von 7



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Die besten Community Beiträge zu DeFi Technologies - A3EQD5 - CA2449161025

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu DeFi Technologies vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DeFi Technologies gibt monatliche Unternehmensinformationen bekannt Valour meldet 1,07 Mrd. CAD (750 Mio. USD) an AUM und monatliche Nettozuflüsse von 16,4 Mio. CAD (11,4 Mio. USD) im Februar 2025, neben anderen wichtigen Entwicklungen - AUM & fortgesetzte monatliche Nettozuflüsse: Valour meldete ein verwaltetes Vermögen (AUM) von 1.07 Mrd. CAD (750 Mio.) zum 6. März 2025, was einem Rückgang von 25 % entspricht, der auf den Preisverfall bei digitalen Vermögenswerten …