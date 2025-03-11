    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The NAGA Group: Montega's Note Predicts Growth Post-Merger

    NAGA Group AG is strategically positioning itself in the financial markets, expanding its reach through a merger with CAPEX.com and enhancing its offerings with a soon-to-be-completed Super App. With ambitious goals for 2025, NAGA aims to achieve significant growth and high-margin potential, serving a diverse clientele across the globe.

    • The NAGA Group AG has been analyzed in an investment note by Montega, highlighting its strategic position in the CFD brokerage, cryptocurrency, and payments markets.
    • The merger with CAPEX.com has expanded NAGA's market reach and licensing portfolio, providing access to proprietary marketing tools for enhanced efficiency.
    • NAGA's all-in-one Super App is set to be completed this year, aiming to strengthen its competitive edge with advanced social trading capabilities.
    • 2025 is expected to be a pivotal year for NAGA, focusing on accelerating marketing initiatives and targeted margin expansion.
    • NAGA aims to achieve sustainable mid-double-digit EBITDA margins, indicating the high-margin potential of its business model.
    • The company operates in over 100 countries, offering a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies through its SuperApp.

    The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6140EUR and was up +11,03 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6360EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,58 % since publication.


