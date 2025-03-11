The NAGA Group: Montega's Note Predicts Growth Post-Merger

The NAGA Group AG has been analyzed in an investment note by Montega, highlighting its strategic position in the CFD brokerage, cryptocurrency, and payments markets.

The merger with CAPEX.com has expanded NAGA's market reach and licensing portfolio, providing access to proprietary marketing tools for enhanced efficiency.

NAGA's all-in-one Super App is set to be completed this year, aiming to strengthen its competitive edge with advanced social trading capabilities.

2025 is expected to be a pivotal year for NAGA, focusing on accelerating marketing initiatives and targeted margin expansion.

NAGA aims to achieve sustainable mid-double-digit EBITDA margins, indicating the high-margin potential of its business model.

The company operates in over 100 countries, offering a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies through its SuperApp.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6140EUR and was up +11,03 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6360EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,58 % since publication.





