Happy birthday HEIDELBERG and congratulations on your 175th anniversary! (FOTO)
- From bell foundry to global player
- In its anniversary year, HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a clear growth
strategy
- Speedmaster series perpetuates success story started by legendary "Original
Heidelberger Tiegel" - the 1921 springboard to a world-leading position
- Milestones in the history of HEIDELBERG
On March 11, 1850 - exactly 175 years ago - the Hemmer, Hamm & Co. bell foundry
and machine shop opened in Frankenthal. Besides bells, it also made printing
presses, which laid the foundations for the company now called Heidelberger
Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). Precision, quality, and innovation were the
success factors that transformed HEIDELBERG from a workshop based in the
Palatinate region of Germany to a global player in the printing industry. "A
company that can sustain its success over such a long period, become a world
leader in its industry, and continue to shape the entire sector right up to the
present day has strong credentials that are testament to its innovative
capabilities. The defining feature of HEIDELBERG is the company's understanding
of markets, customers, and exceptional product quality," says Jürgen Otto, CEO
of HEIDELBERG. "We also intend to maintain and build on this leading position in
the future," he adds.
HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a strategy for growth
To achieve this, HEIDELBERG is tapping into growth potential in its traditional
core business - from packaging and digital printing to software and lifecycle
products.
Recently, for example, the company has significantly expanded its portfolio in
the growth market of industrial digital printing, including service and
consumables. Global incoming orders confirm that sales of digital printing
solutions will already start increasing substantially from the coming financial
year. According to market assessments, the global digital printing market that
is accessible to HEIDELBERG will grow from its current level of around 5 billion
euros to 7.5 billion euros in 2029.
As for lifecycle business, HEIDELBERG boasts the industry's most comprehensive
service network, with a presence in approximately 170 countries.
Packaging printing enjoying strong growth worldwide
The end-customer market for packaging has grown by more than 60 percent over the
past ten years. HEIDELBERG, too, is benefiting from this development. The
packaging segment accounts for more than 50 percent of the company's sales, a
figure that is set to increase further still. One market driver is the global
trend toward replacing plastics, films, and foils with recyclable fiber-based
