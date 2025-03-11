Happy birthday HEIDELBERG and congratulations on your 175th anniversary! (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,35 % und einem Kurs von 1,140 auf Tradegate (11. März 2025, 13:06 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +5,36 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,00 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 347,11 Mio.. Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -12,43 %/+75,13 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- From bell foundry to global player- In its anniversary year, HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a clear growthstrategy- Speedmaster series perpetuates success story started by legendary "OriginalHeidelberger Tiegel" - the 1921 springboard to a world-leading position- Milestones in the history of HEIDELBERGOn March 11, 1850 - exactly 175 years ago - the Hemmer, Hamm & Co. bell foundryand machine shop opened in Frankenthal. Besides bells, it also made printingpresses, which laid the foundations for the company now called HeidelbergerDruckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). Precision, quality, and innovation were thesuccess factors that transformed HEIDELBERG from a workshop based in thePalatinate region of Germany to a global player in the printing industry. "Acompany that can sustain its success over such a long period, become a worldleader in its industry, and continue to shape the entire sector right up to thepresent day has strong credentials that are testament to its innovativecapabilities. The defining feature of HEIDELBERG is the company's understandingof markets, customers, and exceptional product quality," says Jürgen Otto, CEOof HEIDELBERG. "We also intend to maintain and build on this leading position inthe future," he adds.HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a strategy for growthTo achieve this, HEIDELBERG is tapping into growth potential in its traditionalcore business - from packaging and digital printing to software and lifecycleproducts.Recently, for example, the company has significantly expanded its portfolio inthe growth market of industrial digital printing, including service andconsumables. Global incoming orders confirm that sales of digital printingsolutions will already start increasing substantially from the coming financialyear. According to market assessments, the global digital printing market thatis accessible to HEIDELBERG will grow from its current level of around 5 billioneuros to 7.5 billion euros in 2029.As for lifecycle business, HEIDELBERG boasts the industry's most comprehensiveservice network, with a presence in approximately 170 countries.Packaging printing enjoying strong growth worldwideThe end-customer market for packaging has grown by more than 60 percent over thepast ten years. HEIDELBERG, too, is benefiting from this development. Thepackaging segment accounts for more than 50 percent of the company's sales, afigure that is set to increase further still. One market driver is the globaltrend toward replacing plastics, films, and foils with recyclable fiber-based