    Happy birthday HEIDELBERG and congratulations on your 175th anniversary! (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - From bell foundry to global player
    - In its anniversary year, HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a clear growth
    strategy
    - Speedmaster series perpetuates success story started by legendary "Original
    Heidelberger Tiegel" - the 1921 springboard to a world-leading position
    - Milestones in the history of HEIDELBERG

    On March 11, 1850 - exactly 175 years ago - the Hemmer, Hamm & Co. bell foundry
    and machine shop opened in Frankenthal. Besides bells, it also made printing
    presses, which laid the foundations for the company now called Heidelberger
    Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). Precision, quality, and innovation were the
    success factors that transformed HEIDELBERG from a workshop based in the
    Palatinate region of Germany to a global player in the printing industry. "A
    company that can sustain its success over such a long period, become a world
    leader in its industry, and continue to shape the entire sector right up to the
    present day has strong credentials that are testament to its innovative
    capabilities. The defining feature of HEIDELBERG is the company's understanding
    of markets, customers, and exceptional product quality," says Jürgen Otto, CEO
    of HEIDELBERG. "We also intend to maintain and build on this leading position in
    the future," he adds.

    HEIDELBERG heads into the future with a strategy for growth

    To achieve this, HEIDELBERG is tapping into growth potential in its traditional
    core business - from packaging and digital printing to software and lifecycle
    products.

    Recently, for example, the company has significantly expanded its portfolio in
    the growth market of industrial digital printing, including service and
    consumables. Global incoming orders confirm that sales of digital printing
    solutions will already start increasing substantially from the coming financial
    year. According to market assessments, the global digital printing market that
    is accessible to HEIDELBERG will grow from its current level of around 5 billion
    euros to 7.5 billion euros in 2029.

    As for lifecycle business, HEIDELBERG boasts the industry's most comprehensive
    service network, with a presence in approximately 170 countries.

    Packaging printing enjoying strong growth worldwide

    The end-customer market for packaging has grown by more than 60 percent over the
    past ten years. HEIDELBERG, too, is benefiting from this development. The
    packaging segment accounts for more than 50 percent of the company's sales, a
    figure that is set to increase further still. One market driver is the global
    trend toward replacing plastics, films, and foils with recyclable fiber-based
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie

    Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,35 % und einem Kurs von 1,140 auf Tradegate (11. März 2025, 13:06 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +5,36 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,00 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 347,11 Mio..

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -12,43 %/+75,13 % bedeutet.

