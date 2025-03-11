    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fifth Consecutive Year

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized for demonstrating strong culture
    of ethics, integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practices

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it has received The 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®
    /apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcomp
    anies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94
    572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640930
    937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJX
    aW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Mt%2F%2Baul3HhQeMKAW
    recognition by Ethisphere
    c01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=0
    5%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7
    d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640950263%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d
    8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIld
    UIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=53fAW%2B7hyCdxqds3ANxr9Fh3m09DXrDN181BwIji%2B8Y
    , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
    ethical business practices. Infosys received the honor, for the fifth
    consecutive year, for demonstrating strong culture of ethics, integrity, ethical
    governance, and responsible business practices.

    Infosys has been recognized among 136 honorees spanning across 19 countries and
    44 industries, and one of only three companies in India to receive this
    recognition. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
    Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
    ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
    compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that
    support a strong value chain.

    "Congratulations to Infosys for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most
    Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to
    advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and
    other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we
    measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and
    Executive Chair, Ethisphere.

    Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said,
    "Infosys is deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 2025 World's Most
    Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. This prestigious accolade, awarded to us for
