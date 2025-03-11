Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized for demonstrating strong culture
of ethics, integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practices
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has received The 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® (https:/
/apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcomp
anies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94
572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640930
937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJX
aW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Mt%2F%2Baul3HhQeMKAW
0hjvtXKarqmVTyZc2XAQ1JEb8xM%3D&reserved=0) recognition by Ethisphere (https://ap
c01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=0
5%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7
d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640950263%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d
8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIld
UIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=53fAW%2B7hyCdxqds3ANxr9Fh3m09DXrDN181BwIji%2B8Y
%3D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
ethical business practices. Infosys received the honor, for the fifth
consecutive year, for demonstrating strong culture of ethics, integrity, ethical
governance, and responsible business practices.
Infosys has been recognized among 136 honorees spanning across 19 countries and
44 industries, and one of only three companies in India to receive this
recognition. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that
support a strong value chain.
"Congratulations to Infosys for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most
Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to
advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and
other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we
measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and
Executive Chair, Ethisphere.
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said,
"Infosys is deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 2025 World's Most
Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. This prestigious accolade, awarded to us for
of ethics, integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practices
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has received The 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® (https:/
/apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcomp
anies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94
572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640930
937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJX
aW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Mt%2F%2Baul3HhQeMKAW
0hjvtXKarqmVTyZc2XAQ1JEb8xM%3D&reserved=0) recognition by Ethisphere (https://ap
c01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=0
5%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7
d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640950263%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d
8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIld
UIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=53fAW%2B7hyCdxqds3ANxr9Fh3m09DXrDN181BwIji%2B8Y
%3D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of
ethical business practices. Infosys received the honor, for the fifth
consecutive year, for demonstrating strong culture of ethics, integrity, ethical
governance, and responsible business practices.
Infosys has been recognized among 136 honorees spanning across 19 countries and
44 industries, and one of only three companies in India to receive this
recognition. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics
Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that
support a strong value chain.
"Congratulations to Infosys for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most
Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to
advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and
other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we
measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and
Executive Chair, Ethisphere.
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said,
"Infosys is deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 2025 World's Most
Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. This prestigious accolade, awarded to us for
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte