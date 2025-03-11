Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognized for demonstrating strong cultureof ethics, integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practicesInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that it has received The 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcompanies.com%2Fhonorees&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640930937%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Mt%2F%2Baul3HhQeMKAW0hjvtXKarqmVTyZc2XAQ1JEb8xM%3D&reserved=0) recognition by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fethisphere.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C0634a404e0a94572166a08dd5e14570f%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638770163640950263%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=53fAW%2B7hyCdxqds3ANxr9Fh3m09DXrDN181BwIji%2B8Y%3D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards ofethical business practices. Infosys received the honor, for the fifthconsecutive year, for demonstrating strong culture of ethics, integrity, ethicalgovernance, and responsible business practices.Infosys has been recognized among 136 honorees spanning across 19 countries and44 industries, and one of only three companies in India to receive thisrecognition. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere EthicsQuotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture ofethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics andcompliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives thatsupport a strong value chain."Congratulations to Infosys for achieving recognition as one of the World's MostEthical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment toadvancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees andother stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices wemeasure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer andExecutive Chair, Ethisphere.Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said,"Infosys is deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 2025 World's MostEthical Companies® by Ethisphere. This prestigious accolade, awarded to us for