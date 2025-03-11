German games market takes a breather in 2024, following years of growth (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - · Sales revenue from games, games hardware and online gaming

services drops 6 per cent, to 9.4 billion euros, in 2024



· Market for online gaming services increases by 12 per cent



· The German games market has grown by over 50 per cent since 2019





- After the German games market had reached a whole new level in recent years -sales have grown by around 50 per cent since 2019 alone - it slowed its pace in2024. Sales revenue from games, games hardware and online gaming servicestotalled 9.4 billion euros in Germany in 2024, a decrease of 6 per cent comparedto the previous year. This was announced today by game - The German GamesIndustry Association. The downturn was especially pronounced in purchases ofgames for PCs, consoles and smartphones, as well as in hardware purchases.Running counter to the overall market trend, revenue from online gaming servicessaw a double-digit increase, rising 12 per cent from the level of 2023, to 965million euros. This segment includes categories such as fee-based subscriptionservices providing access to a broad game selection, cloud-based games andfunctions enabling, for example, online multiplayer gaming and the saving ofgame progress in the cloud.'After years of frequently strong growth, the German games market took abreather in 2024,' says Felix Falk, Managing Director of game. 'This was due inpart to the fact that there were fewer game hits last year and that the demandfor game consoles has normalised again. The greatest growth is seen in onlinegame services like cloud gaming - which underscores the perpetual dynamics andinnovative strength of the games industry. In combination with new game consolesand blockbuster titles that have already been announced, this promises renewedoverall growth in the near future.'Game Sales revenue from games declines by 4 per centSales revenue from games for PCs, consoles and mobile devices totalled 6.5billion euros in 2024, or 4 per cent less than in the previous year. The declinewas especially steep in games purchases, which saw a 17 per cent drop inrevenue, to 921 million euros. The market segment for in-game and in-apppurchases, however, generated sales revenue of around 4.6 billion euros in 2024,a decrease of just 3 per cent. This submarket has shown strong growth in recentyears. Whether as free-to-play or full-price games, ever more titles areoffering additional content. The offerings vary widely - from 'skins', which cancompletely change the appearance of a player character, to season passesproviding unlimited access to content over a period of weeks, to full expansionswith new campaigns or missions. In-game purchases allow players to customize or