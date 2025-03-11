German games market takes a breather in 2024, following years of growth (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - · Sales revenue from games, games hardware and online gaming
services drops 6 per cent, to 9.4 billion euros, in 2024
· Market for online gaming services increases by 12 per cent
· The German games market has grown by over 50 per cent since 2019
- After the German games market had reached a whole new level in recent years -
sales have grown by around 50 per cent since 2019 alone - it slowed its pace in
2024. Sales revenue from games, games hardware and online gaming services
totalled 9.4 billion euros in Germany in 2024, a decrease of 6 per cent compared
to the previous year. This was announced today by game - The German Games
Industry Association. The downturn was especially pronounced in purchases of
games for PCs, consoles and smartphones, as well as in hardware purchases.
Running counter to the overall market trend, revenue from online gaming services
saw a double-digit increase, rising 12 per cent from the level of 2023, to 965
million euros. This segment includes categories such as fee-based subscription
services providing access to a broad game selection, cloud-based games and
functions enabling, for example, online multiplayer gaming and the saving of
game progress in the cloud.
'After years of frequently strong growth, the German games market took a
breather in 2024,' says Felix Falk, Managing Director of game. 'This was due in
part to the fact that there were fewer game hits last year and that the demand
for game consoles has normalised again. The greatest growth is seen in online
game services like cloud gaming - which underscores the perpetual dynamics and
innovative strength of the games industry. In combination with new game consoles
and blockbuster titles that have already been announced, this promises renewed
overall growth in the near future.'
Game Sales revenue from games declines by 4 per cent
Sales revenue from games for PCs, consoles and mobile devices totalled 6.5
billion euros in 2024, or 4 per cent less than in the previous year. The decline
was especially steep in games purchases, which saw a 17 per cent drop in
revenue, to 921 million euros. The market segment for in-game and in-app
purchases, however, generated sales revenue of around 4.6 billion euros in 2024,
a decrease of just 3 per cent. This submarket has shown strong growth in recent
years. Whether as free-to-play or full-price games, ever more titles are
offering additional content. The offerings vary widely - from 'skins', which can
completely change the appearance of a player character, to season passes
providing unlimited access to content over a period of weeks, to full expansions
with new campaigns or missions. In-game purchases allow players to customize or
