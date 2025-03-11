PUMA Unveils Ambitious 2025 Outlook

PUMA SE announces its financial outlook for 2025, anticipating ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

The company expects currency-adjusted sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range for 2025.

PUMA's nextlevel cost efficiency program will incur one-time costs of up to €75 million but is projected to generate additional EBIT of up to €100 million.

Adjusted EBIT for 2025 is expected to be between €520 million and €600 million, while total EBIT, including one-time costs, is projected to range from €445 million to €525 million.

For Q1 2025, PUMA anticipates low-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an adjusted EBIT of around €70 million, significantly below the previous year's level.

A dividend distribution of €0.61 is proposed for the financial year 2024, with the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PUMA is on 12.03.2025.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 27,94EUR and was down -6,49 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.461,26PKT (-1,59 %).





