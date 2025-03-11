Semperit Holding's 2025 Q1 Earnings Forecast: EBITDA Drops to €70-90M

Semperit AG Holding forecasts a significant decline in earnings for Q1 2025, with operating EBITDA expected to be between EUR 70 million and EUR 90 million for the full year.

The expected EBITDA for Q1 2025 is around 50% lower than the previous year's Q1 result of EUR 23 million, due to a challenging market environment.

The Executive Board anticipates a market recovery in certain regions during the second half of 2025, which, along with cost-saving measures, could influence the final EBITDA outcome.

Preliminary results for 2024 show an EBITDA of approximately EUR 85 million and an operating EBITDA of around EUR 86 million, with final figures to be published on March 20, 2025.

Operating EBITDA excludes costs related to a multi-year IT project.

Semperit AG Holding is an international company headquartered in Vienna, specializing in high-quality elastomer products, with 16 production sites and sales offices worldwide, employing around 4,200 people.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 17.03.2025.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,130EUR and was down -2,69 % compared with the previous day.






