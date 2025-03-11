3U HOLDING Reveals 2024 Figures & 2025 Forecasts

3U HOLDING AG has published preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year and a sales and earnings forecast for 2025.

The company expects total revenues between EUR 62 million and EUR 66 million for the 2025 financial year, excluding future acquisitions.

The Group management anticipates a balanced EBITDA for 2025.

Preliminary figures for 2024 show expected sales of around EUR 55.8 million, with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 3.8 million and an EBITDA margin of 6.8%.

The final audited figures for the 2024 financial year are planned to be published on 28 March 2025.

The announcement includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, noting potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.

The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at 3U HOLDING is on 28.03.2025.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,6560EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.





