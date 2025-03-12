Grand City Properties unveils 2024 financial results preview.

Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €423 million for FY 2024, a 3% increase from €411 million in FY 2023.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of €335 million in FY 2024, up 5% from €320 million in FY 2023.

FFO I for 2024 was €188 million (or €1.08 per share), a 2% increase compared to €184 million in 2023.

A positive property revaluation of +0.5% was recorded for the full year, marking the first positive result in two years.

The LTV ratio improved to 33% as of December 2024, down from 37% in December 2023, reflecting successful deleveraging efforts.

The company has set a 2025 FFO guidance in the range of €185 million to €195 million.

The next important date, Annual Report for the Year 2024 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 12.03.2025.

