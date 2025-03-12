Grand City Properties unveils 2024 financial results preview.
Grand City Properties S.A. reported a solid financial performance in FY 2024, with notable increases in net rental income and adjusted EBITDA, alongside strategic improvements in property valuation and leverage.
Foto: wierzchu92 - stock.adobe.com
- Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €423 million for FY 2024, a 3% increase from €411 million in FY 2023.
- The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of €335 million in FY 2024, up 5% from €320 million in FY 2023.
- FFO I for 2024 was €188 million (or €1.08 per share), a 2% increase compared to €184 million in 2023.
- A positive property revaluation of +0.5% was recorded for the full year, marking the first positive result in two years.
- The LTV ratio improved to 33% as of December 2024, down from 37% in December 2023, reflecting successful deleveraging efforts.
- The company has set a 2025 FFO guidance in the range of €185 million to €195 million.
The next important date, The translation of "Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2024 (ENG)" to English is "Annual Report for the Year 2024 (ENG).", at Grand City Properties is on 12.03.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.150,99PKT (-0,89 %).
-1,37 %
-10,99 %
-12,16 %
-18,45 %
+5,45 %
-51,74 %
-51,95 %
+222,12 %
ISIN:LU0775917882WKN:A1JXCV
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte