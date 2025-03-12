Branick's 2024 Financials: Steady Progress and Reliable Operations
Branicks Group AG thrived in 2024, excelling in financial consolidation and sustainability, while actively engaging in Germany's transaction market with EUR 702 million in sales.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG achieved its 2024 targets, maintaining high operational stability and making significant progress in financial consolidation.
- The company was one of the most active sellers in Germany's subdued transaction market in 2024, with a sales volume of EUR 702 million.
- Branicks made substantial progress in financial consolidation, including restructuring promissory note loans and repaying bridge financing ahead of schedule.
- Assets under management decreased to EUR 11.6 billion due to sales and a valuation effect, while FFO I reached EUR 52.2 million, in the upper third of the forecast range.
- The green building ratio in the Commercial Portfolio increased to 52.9%, reflecting a focus on sustainability and efficiency.
- Branicks plans to return to net profit by the end of 2026, focusing on debt reduction and optimizing portfolio and cash flow, with a strategic goal to lower the LTV to below 50%.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRANICKS Group is on 12.03.2025.
