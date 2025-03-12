Kloeckner Shines: Strong 2024 Earnings & Strategic Success
Klöckner & Co's strategic pivot towards metal processing and sustainability is setting the stage for future growth and innovation.
- Klöckner & Co achieved an operating income (EBITDA) of €136 million in 2024, despite challenging economic conditions.
- The company saw a slight increase in shipments to 4.5 million tons and a slight decrease in sales to €6.6 billion due to declining steel prices.
- Klöckner & Co is continuing its transformation from a steel distributor to a metal processor, focusing on higher value-added business, especially in North America and the DACH region.
- A new aluminum processing plant is planned to open in 2026 in Mississippi, USA, to support sustainable lightweight solutions.
- The company has made significant progress in digitalization and sustainability, enhancing its Nexigen PCF Algorithm and receiving the German Sustainability Award.
- Klöckner & Co expects increased demand and sales in 2025, with a forecasted increase in EBITDA and operating cash flow.
