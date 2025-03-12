Kloeckner Shines: Strong 2024 Earnings & Strategic Success

Klöckner & Co achieved an operating income (EBITDA) of €136 million in 2024, despite challenging economic conditions.

The company saw a slight increase in shipments to 4.5 million tons and a slight decrease in sales to €6.6 billion due to declining steel prices.

Klöckner & Co is continuing its transformation from a steel distributor to a metal processor, focusing on higher value-added business, especially in North America and the DACH region.

A new aluminum processing plant is planned to open in 2026 in Mississippi, USA, to support sustainable lightweight solutions.

The company has made significant progress in digitalization and sustainability, enhancing its Nexigen PCF Algorithm and receiving the German Sustainability Award.

Klöckner & Co expects increased demand and sales in 2025, with a forecasted increase in EBITDA and operating cash flow.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Kloeckner is on 12.03.2025.

The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 7,1000EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.150,99PKT (-0,89 %).





