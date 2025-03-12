VIB Vermoegen: 2024 Financial Triumph & Strategy Success
VIB Vermögen AG has surpassed its 2024 targets, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight. With impressive financial metrics and a promising outlook for 2025, the company stands poised for continued success.
- VIB Vermögen AG achieved or exceeded all targets for 2024, with a 10% increase in funds from operations (FFO) to EUR 79.5 million.
- Gross rental income rose to EUR 88.9 million, reaching the upper end of the guidance and surpassing the previous year's level.
- The company maintained a low vacancy rate of 3.5%, indicating high real estate quality and effective asset management.
- The office asset class was successfully established as a second source of income, contributing to a balanced portfolio structure.
- VIB Vermögen AG plans to propose a minimum dividend of EUR 0.04 per share while retaining most earnings for future growth.
- For 2025, VIB expects a significant increase in gross rental income to EUR 101-105 million and FFO between EUR 78-82 million.
