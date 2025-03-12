Partners Group reveals insights from Capital Markets Day
Partners Group is on a mission to triple its assets under management by 2033, leveraging strategic pillars and a strong industry reputation to navigate the evolving private markets landscape.
- Partners Group outlined its future strategy based on three pillars: expanding its transformational investing platform, growing its bespoke mandate and evergreen fund business, and adding high-performance investment engines to its platform.
- The firm aims to triple its assets under management (AuM) to over USD 450 billion by 2033, with specific growth targets for private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties.
- Partners Group is recognized as a leader in the private markets industry, with a strong track record of returns and a focus on thematic sourcing and entrepreneurial governance.
- The firm anticipates significant growth in the private markets industry, driven by democratization of access and industry consolidation, and aims to be among the top five active private markets managers globally.
- Partners Group has delivered substantial value to shareholders since its listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006, with significant growth in share price, dividends, and AuM.
- The firm is shifting its focus from products to portfolio solutions to cater to newer client segments, aiming to be the market leader in providing tailored portfolio solutions across all client segments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 21.05.2025.
+0,38 %
-4,48 %
-11,37 %
-5,15 %
+0,28 %
+24,19 %
+91,58 %
+2.661,98 %
ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte