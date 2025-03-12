Porsche AG Thrives Amidst Market Challenges

Porsche AG achieved a robust financial performance in 2024 with a group sales revenue of 40.1 billion euros and an operating profit of 5.6 billion euros, despite a challenging environment.

The company recorded historic sales records in four out of five world regions, with electrified vehicles making up 27% of total units sold.

Porsche has renewed five out of six model lines and is focusing on a mix of drivetrains, including combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric vehicles.

The company initiated a comprehensive recalibration program, aiming to reduce the workforce by around 1,900 positions by 2029, and is investing in rescaling and product portfolio enhancements.

Porsche's 2024 financial year saw a decrease in operating profit and return on sales due to market challenges in China and disruptions in the supplier network, but the company remains committed to a long-term goal of a group operating return on sales of more than 20%.

In 2025, Porsche plans to invest an additional 800 million euros in its product portfolio and software and battery activities, with expectations of a group operating return on sales between 10 to 12% due to challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Porsche AG is on 12.03.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 57,21EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.534,00PKT (+0,45 %).





