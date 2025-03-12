PUMA Boosts Sales by 4.4% in 2024, Eyes 2025 Growth.

PUMA's currency-adjusted sales increased by 4.4% in 2024, with growth across all regions, product divisions, and distribution channels.

The gross profit margin improved by 100 basis points to 47.4% in 2024, despite currency headwinds.

Operating expenses increased by 5.2% to €3,580 million, while the operating result (EBIT) remained flat at €622 million.

PUMA's free cash flow increased by 25.8% to €464 million, and a proposed dividend of €0.61 per share is planned.

The outlook for 2025 includes currency-adjusted sales growth at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate and an adjusted EBIT between €520 million and €600 million.

PUMA's "nextlevel" efficiency program aims to improve profitability with a target EBIT margin of 8.5% by 2027, focusing on gross margin improvement, OPEX optimization, and free cash flow enhancement.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PUMA is on 12.03.2025.

