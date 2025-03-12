KAP AG Sees Profit Surge in 2024 Amid Market Challenges
In a year marked by market turbulence, KAP AG remarkably boosted its profitability. Despite a 4.8% revenue dip to €252.5 million, driven by weak automotive demand, the company saw a 99.1% surge in normalised EBITDA to €21.9 million, thanks to strategic restructuring. KAP AG streamlined its focus, divesting precision components to concentrate on engineered products, flexible films, and surface technologies. Impairment losses didn't dent EBITDA or liquidity, underscoring financial resilience. Looking ahead, KAP AG is set on restructuring and targeted investments to bolster growth and competitiveness.
- KAP AG achieved a significant improvement in profitability in the 2024 financial year despite a challenging market environment.
- Revenue decreased by 4.8% to €252.5 million, mainly due to weak customer demand in the automotive sector.
- Restructuring and optimisation measures led to a 99.1% increase in normalised EBITDA to €21.9 million.
- The company divested all material parts of the precision components segment, focusing on three core segments: engineered products, flexible films, and surface technologies.
- Impairment losses in the precision components and surface technologies segments did not affect normalised EBITDA or liquidity.
- KAP AG plans to continue focusing on restructuring and optimisation, with targeted investments to strengthen competitiveness and support sustainable growth.
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 10,800EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.
57 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,85 % since publication.
