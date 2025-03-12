Rational AG Ensures Steady Leadership with Executive Board Stability

Dr. Martin Hermann has been reappointed as Chief Technical Officer of Rational AG for another five years, extending his contract until August 2030.

The Supervisory Board emphasizes the importance of consistency and sustainability in the company's business philosophy through this contract extension.

Dr. Hermann expressed gratitude to the Supervisory Board and looks forward to further developing the company.

Rational AG is a global leader in innovative cooking systems for commercial food preparation, serving a diverse customer base.

The company estimates a worldwide market potential of 4.8 million customers for combi steamers, with 75% still using traditional equipment.

Key financial indicators for 2024 include a global market share of 50%, sales revenues of €1,194 million, EBIT of €314 million, and an equity ratio of 77%.

The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 842,50EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.703,17PKT (+0,24 %).





