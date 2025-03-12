3U HOLDING: 2024 Success Fuels Future Growth Ambitions

3U HOLDING AG successfully closed the financial year 2024 with a revenue growth of 6.5% to EUR 55.8 million.

The EBITDA margin for 2024 was 6.8%, exceeding the forecast corridor but lower than the previous year's 10.0%.

The ITC segment saw a revenue increase of 25.1% to EUR 19.2 million, while the Renewable Energies segment's revenue declined, but its EBITDA margin improved to 73.8%.

For 2025, 3U HOLDING AG anticipates revenue growth between 11% and 18%, with strategic measures to accelerate growth from 2026.

The company plans to focus on profitable product lines in the ITC segment and expects stable revenue in the Renewable Energies segment due to ongoing construction activities.

The final results for 2024 will be published on 28 March 2025, with a webcast scheduled on the same day.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,6270EUR and was down -1,87 % compared with the previous day.






