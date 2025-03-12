Energiekontor Boosts 2024 Earnings Outlook

Energiekontor AG has raised its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year due to positive one-off effects.

The new forecast for consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) is expected to be between 34 to 37 million euros.

This is an increase from the previous forecast range of 23 to 27 million euros set in December 2024.

The positive one-off effects primarily stem from receivables related to compensation for loss of earnings at various wind parks in Germany.

The auditing activities for the 2024 financial year are still ongoing and have not yet been finalized.

The audited figures for the 2024 financial year are scheduled to be published on 28 March 2025.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 53,90EUR and was up +9,78 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.268,72PKT (+0,78 %).





