Singulus Technologies: Reports Preliminary Figures for Fiscal Year 2024

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reported preliminary sales of €75.9 million for fiscal year 2024, an increase from €73.2 million the previous year.

The company's EBIT improved to €-0.7 million from €-10.1 million the previous year.

EBITDA for 2024 was €1.9 million, compared to €-7.3 million in the previous year.

The gross margin increased significantly to 33.6% from 22.3% the previous year.

Incoming orders totaled €77.2 million, up from €43.1 million the previous year, with an order backlog of €77.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

The audited annual financial statements will be published on March 28, 2025, on the company's website.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Singulus Technologies is on 28.03.2025.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,2100EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,79 % since publication.





